Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck
After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Why Tim Cook Says The PC Industry Contraction Is 'Rough In The Short Term,' But Confident In The Long Term For Apple's Mac
Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook said the personal computer industry is “very challenged” at the company’s first-quarter results conference call on Thursday. What Happened: Responding to a question on the call, Cook said “The [PC] industry is contracting.”. “I don't know how this year will...
Big Tech Calls From Apple, Amazon, Alphabet Paint 'Different Picture' Than What Tech Bears Hoped For Says, Wedbush Analyst
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Thursday that calls from Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG are painting a different “picture of demand” than what tech bears conceived. What Happened: Ives said on Twitter, “Big Tech calls from Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet...
Apple Earnings 'Not A Slam Dunk': 4 Analyst Takes On Tech Giant's Mixed Earnings Report
Silicon Valley tech giant Apple Inc AAPL issued first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations for many of its lines of business on Thursday, sending the stock lower, prompting many of Wall Street’s top analysts to delve deeper into the company’s performance. Earnings By The Numbers. Apple issued...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?
The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Is SaaS Crucial To Web3's Security And Sustainability?
Nearly $2.7 billion USD worth of crypto has been lost in 2022 to hacks of smart contracts or protocol infrastructure – a 63% increase from last year. With flash loan attacks remaining detrimental to blockchain sustainability, Q2 2022 experienced over $870 million USD in losses. The attacks plaguing Web3,...
Elon Musk Gives Important Tesla Cybertruck Production Update: 'It Is Incredible'
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck has evinced a lot of interest among customers and is touted as the next big thing in electric vehicles. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck. He paid the highest compliment to it and said, “It is incredible.”
Apple Shares Slide After Q1 Miss Amid Weak iPhone Sales; Installed Active Devices Cross 2B Mark
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations. iPhone revenue trailed forecasts, while strength in Services and iPad helped offset some of the weakness. How Apple Did On Key Q1 Metrics: Cupertino, California-based Apple reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.88, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94...
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
Blowout Jobs Report: US Adds 517K Jobs In January, Nearly Triple Economist Expectations
The Federal Reserve is paying close attention to the jobs market as it continues its inflation battle. The Fed hiked interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January.
Charlie Munger Demands US Ban Cryptocurrencies: Calls It A 'Gambling Contract With A 100% Edge For The House'
The U.S. should follow China's example and ban cryptocurrencies, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. Munger, a well-known critic of cryptocurrencies, believed there was a gap in regulation in the U.S. that allowed cryptocurrencies to flourish. "A cryptocurrency is not...
Jerome Powell Knocks Michael Bury Off Of Twitter As Powell's Dovish Comments Send Shorted Stocks Soaring
Dr. Big Short Deletes His Account (Again) Michael J. Bury, MD, the physician-turned-hedge fund manager who famously bet against the housing market before the 2008 crash (and also successfully bet on the meme stock GameStop Corp. GME in 2020), posted a one-word tweet on Tuesday: “Sell”. After his...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
