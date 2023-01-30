ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Ready for spring? Dogwood Arts ringing in the season early

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter may still be here, but Dogwood Arts is inviting people to step into spring and get the season started right with their house and garden show.

The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will take place from February 10 through February 12 at the Knoxville Convention Center. The show is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The funds will allow Dogwood Arts to host the rest of its annual events and programs for the community at no cost. These events include the Chalk Walk , the Dogwood Arts Festival, and Featured Gardens.

Family dog saves woman from Sevierville RV motorhome fire

During the event, attendees will be able to walk through over 10,000 sq. ft. of Grand Gardens and meet with over 150 vendors in home improvement, interior design, and appliances. In addition, attendees can enter to win $75,000 toward their next home project. Attendees will also find unique art, jewelry, and handmade products from local and regional artists in the Maker Market.

“The House & Garden Show is more than just your typical trade show,” said Shannon Herron, Marketing Director for Dogwood Arts. “It’s an event that lifts up small businesses, local makers, musicians, and community organizations—the show is an extension of Dogwood’s overall mission of promoting and celebrating the art, culture, and natural beauty of East Tennessee.”

Artwork by famed Knoxville artist Beauford Delaney auctions for $40k
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GaSY_0kWL5Y2M00
    Two women participating in a workshop during the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jMhg_0kWL5Y2M00
    FILE: Grand Garden at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AshX7_0kWL5Y2M00
    Attendees to the House and Garden show browser plants for sale at the event.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ICtd_0kWL5Y2M00
    FILE: Grand Garden at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waC5C_0kWL5Y2M00
    Couple enters the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MBMu_0kWL5Y2M00
    FILE: Grand Garden at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKd2g_0kWL5Y2M00
    Kids have fun at the House and Garden Show’s Creation Station
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2tQO_0kWL5Y2M00
    Couple tours the grand garden at the House and Garden Show
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imrj3_0kWL5Y2M00
    Art on display at the House and Garden show

Maker Workshops will be offered each day during the event giving attendees the chance to learn how to build at tropical terrarium, create a moss wall and more. People can pre-register for the classes taught by experts including Oglewood Avenue, AR Workshops Knoxville, and 865 Candle Company.

In addition to the workshops, local experts and tastemakers will provide DIY demonstrations, tips on real estate trends, cooking, home improvement, and gardening on the How-To stage.

For the children attending, the ORNL Federal Credit Union Creation Station will have art activities, character meet & greets, and entertainment for kids of all ages. Knox Princess Parties will host free meet & greets for a number of princesses and superheroes including Anna & Elsa, Cinderella, Moana, Wonder Woman, and Spiderman.

New dogwood trail opens in Knoxville West Hills neighborhood

The show begins at 10 a.m. each day. On Friday and Saturday doors close at 6 p.m. and on Sunday doors close at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for Seniors 65+ and Military. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be bought online at dogwoodarts.com or at the door.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knoxville art auction breaks records, brings in over $1.4 million

Case Auction's Winter Auction, which featured a pastel portrait by Beauford Delaney, broke multiple records and made half a million dollars over the total high estimate for the auction according to a press release. The items auctioned brought in over $1.4 million total based on information from Case Auction's website.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

What's coming up at the Tennessee Theatre

So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Carson-Newman dorm to be school’s largest building project ever

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new residence life building is coming to Carson-Newman University for the first time in decades in what will be the largest construction project in the school’s history. The 524-bed residential complex will cover more than 110,000 sq feet, the largest project in Carson-Newman’s 172-year history. Construction is set to […]
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim

An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim. An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy