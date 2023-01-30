ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT: Power grid expected to meet demand during winter weather this week

By Abigail Jones
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas expects power to be able to meet demand in Texas this week with winter weather expected after a cold front moved south over the weekend.

Concho Valley schools that are releasing early & closing

ERCOT said in a Facebook post that it is “monitoring weather conditions and expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand.”

You can view real-time grid conditions online . You can also check your service provider for local outages.

SAISD, Private School delays and closures due to winter weather

If you’re experiencing a local power outage, visit this website .

Pablo Vegas, ERCOT’s new president and CEO , addressed the board of directors in December before Texas’ last cold blast moved through the state. He said at the time ERCOT forecasted demand for power to reach its peak of 70,000 megawatts the morning temperatures were expected to be coldest across the state.

No major power issues were reported related to the state’s power grid during that freeze.

