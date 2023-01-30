Read full article on original website
Schumer: Biden unified with Democratic leaders against negotiating over debt limit
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday that there’s no daylight between himself and President Biden on the question of standing firm against negotiating with House Republicans on raising the debt limit until they manage to pass a package of cuts or fiscal reforms. Schumer said Biden...
Bipartisan lawmakers launch uphill battle to expand background checks
A bipartisan pair of lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday designed to keep firearms from the hands of violent people — a wildly popular idea that has virtually no chance of moving in the GOP-controlled House. Sponsored by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), the bill would require...
GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress...
Democrats fill out select committees on Intel, China, COVID-19 and weaponization
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday filled out the final spots for the party’s committee roster in the new Congress, naming the members of the select committees on Intelligence, China, COVID-19 and the “weaponization” of government. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) secured the party’s top spot...
House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio)...
Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives...
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home
(The Hill) — Federal investigators on Wednesday found no documents with classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home, his attorney said in a statement. The FBI conducted a search of the residence from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesday in cooperation with...
Senate Democrats look for way forward on marijuana banking bill
Senate Democrats are giving marijuana banking legislation another look only weeks after it hit a wall with Republicans and was not attached to a year-end spending package. A handful of Senate Democrats met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday to “ponder the path” to passage this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said, despite what seems to be a dead end across the Capitol with Republicans now in charge of the House.
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to push top Democratic priorities that were sure to face a battle in the narrowly divided Congress but he also laid out a four-pronged “unity agenda” that would be an easier sell.
Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from...
Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the pugnacious lawmaker who has been one of former President Trump’s top defenders, has long had a microphone. But now, Jordan has something he’s long sought: a gavel. Once a thorn in the side of House GOP leaders, Jordan has been elevated to be...
GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks
Republican senators are rallying to defend Ron DeSantis from former President Trump’s attempt to keep the popular Florida governor out of the 2024 presidential race. At the same time, Trump is picking up more formal endorsements within the Senate Republican Conference as his feud with DeSantis intensifies, an early signal that the 2024 Republican presidential primary will divide GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chalked up a big victory on Thursday when Republicans rallied to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar, a frequent critic of Israel and its human rights record, has been a target of Republicans since her arrival on Capitol...
GOP-led states call on court to shut down DACA
A coalition of nine Republican-led states on Tuesday asked a federal court in Texas to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields “Dreamers” from deportation. The DACA program was implemented under the Obama administration in 2012 as a way to protect undocumented immigrants who...
McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did...
Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump...
Pelosi backing Schiff if Feinstein retires
(The Hill) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she will support Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for Senate in California if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) chooses to retire from office in 2024. The former Speaker said in a statement released by Schiff’s Senate campaign on Thursday that she will support...
