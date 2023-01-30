Read full article on original website
Don't Risk a Tax Audit. Here Are Four Reasons the IRS May Flag Your Return
While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
How to Protect Yourself From Tax Fraud and Scams, According to Cybersecurity Experts
Last year, there were close to 8 million reports of suspicious activity related to income tax filing and identity theft. More than 90% of tax returns were filed online last year and phone, email and text scams always increase during tax season. There are several important cybersecurity steps filers should...
