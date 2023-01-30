Men accused in shooting at Barcelona Wine Bar plead guilty to killing restaurant manager

The four men accused of killing a popular Atlanta restaurant manager have all pleaded guilty to the shooting.

Chelsea Beller, 29, was closing the Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017, when three masked men forced their way in, according to investigators. The men forced Bellerto open the restaurant safe and then shot her in the shoulder. She died from her injuries.

Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams all pleaded guilty Monday to murder and other charges.

>> Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.