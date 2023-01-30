ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

WWMT

CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Serial killer pleads guilty to killing Battle Creek woman in 2005

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man already convicted of several other murders has pled guilty to killing a Battle Creek woman and burying her body in Calhoun County’s Newton Township. 44-year-old Harold David Haulman in December 2022 was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Jury trial starts for Kalamazoo man accused of killing 18-year-old

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury trial started Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man. Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, now 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Whetstone, 18, in the 100 block of East Maple Street, east of South Burdick Street on Oct. 2, 2021. A jury heard testimony from witnesses as a trial started Jan. 31, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide

DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified. Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.
DECATUR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

2 arrested for break-in spree that hit 4 houses, 12 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- They broke into four houses and a dozen cars in a single morning, police said. Now they face several years in jail and multiple felony charges. At about 11 a.m. Jan. 23, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 830 Royal Drive, north of Jackson, to find two suspects wanted for home invasion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wbnowqct.com

Drug Bust In SC

Two men are now facing multiple charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Officials add…the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped in Steuben County. Investigators say the vehicle was on its way from California and had a large amount of marijuana in the spare tire. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement on I-80 near the 140 mile marker Steuben County. The vehicle was occupied by two men who reported to be traveling from California back to Massachusetts, both alleged to be showing signs of impairment. In the end…ten individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound, is seized. Both men face a list of charges in a Steuben County courtroom…soon.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI

