Two men are now facing multiple charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Officials add…the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped in Steuben County. Investigators say the vehicle was on its way from California and had a large amount of marijuana in the spare tire. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement on I-80 near the 140 mile marker Steuben County. The vehicle was occupied by two men who reported to be traveling from California back to Massachusetts, both alleged to be showing signs of impairment. In the end…ten individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound, is seized. Both men face a list of charges in a Steuben County courtroom…soon.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO