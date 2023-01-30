Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson woman sentenced to prison for involvement in ‘heinous’ 2009 murder
JACKSON, MI -- Several years after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a robbery and brutal murder, Jackson woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. Tiffany Reichard was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2, to spend 12 to 20 years in prison for her involvement in...
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
Police identify victim of fatal overdose in Jackson County Jail
JACKSON, MI -- The name of a 33-year-old man who died of a heroin overdose in jail custody has been released by police. Dameon Broussard died Monday, Jan. 30, at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, a few days after he overdosed inside the Wesley Street jail in downtown Jackson, said Jackson County Sheriff’s Cpt. Kevin Hiller.
wtvbam.com
Temples waives preliminary exam, three felony cases bound over to Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man that according to court records has a criminal history that goes back almost three decades waived a Tuesday Branch County District Court preliminary exam on three felony cases involving seven charges. The cases filed against 49-year-old Michael James Temples were bound over to...
WWMT
CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
wtvbam.com
Serial killer pleads guilty to killing Battle Creek woman in 2005
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man already convicted of several other murders has pled guilty to killing a Battle Creek woman and burying her body in Calhoun County’s Newton Township. 44-year-old Harold David Haulman in December 2022 was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree...
18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Police arrest suspect after threats send Jonesville Middle School into lockdown
MSP troopers and DNR officers helped respond to the threats at Jonesville Middle School. Courtesy | Corey Murray. Police arrested a 14-year-old student after threats of a shooting sent Jonesville Middle School into lockdown Wednesday. “She just didn’t like school, and didn’t want to be there,” said Jonesville Chief of...
Jury trial starts for Kalamazoo man accused of killing 18-year-old
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury trial started Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man. Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, now 25, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Whetstone, 18, in the 100 block of East Maple Street, east of South Burdick Street on Oct. 2, 2021. A jury heard testimony from witnesses as a trial started Jan. 31, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
Fox17
MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide
DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified. Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
WILX-TV
Family looking for answers after Jackson County Jail inmate dies in custody
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jail inmate is dead, and his family wants to know why. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office blames an overdose, but the family isn’t buying it. The Jackson County Sheriff said Dameon Broussard, 33, overdosed on heroin in the jail. His wife said he wasn’t a drug user.
Jackson County Jail inmate dies in custody, two others overdose
On Thursday, January 26 at 4:41 p.m., deputies found the inmate, a 33-year-old man, unconscious with no pulse.
2 arrested for break-in spree that hit 4 houses, 12 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- They broke into four houses and a dozen cars in a single morning, police said. Now they face several years in jail and multiple felony charges. At about 11 a.m. Jan. 23, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 830 Royal Drive, north of Jackson, to find two suspects wanted for home invasion.
wtvbam.com
Two Marshall schools locked down on shots fired report, police find nothing during search
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Marshall High School and neighboring Walters Elementary School had to be placed on a lock down Friday morning after there was a report of “shots fired” near the high school. Marshall Police say they responded at about 7:18 a.m. to the report just...
wtvbam.com
After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
Marshall High School students dismissed early after 'unfounded' shots fired call
Police searched the area and buildings with help from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police but did not find anything.
Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence
Lopez was with the Lansing Police Department for one year, but has since resigned.
wbnowqct.com
Drug Bust In SC
Two men are now facing multiple charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Officials add…the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped in Steuben County. Investigators say the vehicle was on its way from California and had a large amount of marijuana in the spare tire. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement on I-80 near the 140 mile marker Steuben County. The vehicle was occupied by two men who reported to be traveling from California back to Massachusetts, both alleged to be showing signs of impairment. In the end…ten individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound, is seized. Both men face a list of charges in a Steuben County courtroom…soon.
Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
Comments / 1