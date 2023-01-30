ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Philadelphia

Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers

Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Calvin Johnson Says Relationship With Lions ‘Trending Up'

Calvin Johnson says relationship with Lions ‘trending up’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions are making progress to repair the relationship with one of their all-time legends. Speaking with The New York Post, Calvin Johnson said he and the organization are moving in the right...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Philadelphia

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NBC Philadelphia

Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement ‘for Good' on Social Media

Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL...
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby

We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022

NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl

A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Players All Over List of NFL's Top Free Agents for 2023

Eagles players all over list of NFL’s top free agents for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII there’s a new list out to remind you that the team might look very different next season. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

