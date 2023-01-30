Read full article on original website
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Shares Footage of Their First Wedding Anniversary Ahead of Their Second
The Oscar-nominated actress revealed in December that she quietly married Brandon Frankel in March 2021 Gabourey Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel is sharing a glimpse at how the newlyweds celebrated their first wedding anniversary! On Wednesday, Frankel posted a video he took of the Oscar nominee when he surprised her with a "picturesque" picnic on the beach, featuring a decorated table shaded by an umbrella and a "Happy First Anniversary" sign written in chalk. "This is from March of 2022 on our first wedding anniversary! Now that the world knows, figured I'd share," Frankel...
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
The Kylie Cosmetics founder filled her Los Angeles home with colorful balloons ahead of her eldest child's 5th birthday on Wednesday Kylie Jenner is officially a mom to a five-year-old! The Kardashians star, 25, filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday and shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations. "Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Jenner said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Kirstie Alley's Estate Lists Late Star's $6 Million Florida Home That She Bought from Lisa Marie Presley
The Emmy-winning actress died from cancer in December 2022 Kirstie Alley's longtime Clearwater, Fla. home has been listed for sale for $6 million, PEOPLE confirms. The late actress, who died from cancer in December 2022, purchased the home from Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, for $1.5 million almost 23 years ago, according to Variety's Dirt. Presley died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Alley's 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 7,800-square-foot main house, which is listed by her estate,...
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Sally Field Says She Turned Down First Wives Club Even Though 'Goldie Really Wanted Me to Do It'
Sally Field talks to PEOPLE about her new film 80 For Brady and why she turned down The First Wives Club despite a push from Goldie Hawn Sally Field was filming a movie last year when something didn't feel quite right. The Oscar-winning actress, 76, was playing the mother of a gay man in Spoiler Alert. With a gay child of her own, she realized there was an opportunity to be even more authentic as she rehearsed the lines in the script. Luckily, one of the film's writers had worked with Field on...
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New RHOBH Season
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show" Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on filming RHOBH season 13 at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday. "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'
The actor/comedians' children Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been dating since 2021 Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might not be on the same checkbook page when it comes to their children's potential future wedding. In June 2022, Lawrence, 57, joked that he would "try to get Eddie to pay" if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," Murphy, 61, said playfully in response to the joke when recently asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got...
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Prince Harry Recalls Tripping on Mushrooms During Party at Courteney Cox's House: 'I Was a Chandler'
The Duke of Sussex also met Will Arnett — and asked him to do "the voice" from The Lego Batman Movie Prince Harry shares many personal stories in his sweeping memoir Spare — like the time he took magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's Los Angeles home. The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed in his bestselling book that he is a "Friends fanatic" and took comfort in the hit NBC sitcom while navigating panic attacks after completing his second tour of Afghanistan a decade ago. Harry wrote in Spare that...
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
90 Day's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup
Ed Brown and Liz Woods are officially back together after breaking up for the 11th time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are back on! Ed confirmed he's dating Liz again in an Instagram Reel showing the on-again,-off-again couple dancing together. "Living our best life ❤️," Ed wrote, tagging Liz. In an Instagram Story post, Ed also called Liz "My Baby" The couple broke off their engagement while cameras were rolling at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, joining Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow and more for the surprise ceremony Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at...
Alison Brie on Why She Loves Streaking: 'It's So Fun and It Really Makes Me Laugh'
In Somebody I Used to Know, the new comedy she co-wrote with husband Dave Franco, Brie penned a scene in which her character runs around nude. “I’m a very comfortable naked person,” she explains Alison Brie has a scene in her new romantic comedy, Somebody I Used to Know, in which her character runs around nude on a golf course. Putting it in the movie was her idea, she says in the new issue of PEOPLE. Brie, who co-wrote the film with husband Dave Franco, based the moment...
Priscilla Presley Has 'Good' Chance in Lisa Marie Trust Battle but Case May 'Drag for Years': Experts
Legal experts explain why Priscilla Presley — who filed a petition questioning the authenticity of a 2016 amendment by Lisa Marie — may remain trustee of her daughter's estate Priscilla Presley may have a good shot at remaining the trustee of late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust estate, according to experts — even as longtime friends insist that Lisa Marie hoped the responsibility would fall to her children. Sources previously told PEOPLE that when Lisa Marie, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at age 54, she...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Seemingly Denied Entry to Marc Jacobs Fashion Show for Being Late
"Let her in! Let her in!" chanted the crowd outside the Marc Jacobs NYC fashion show on Thursday as the model and singer tried to get through security Lourdes Leon's seat was empty at Thursday night's Marc Jacobs fashion show in NYC. The Go artist and rising fashion muse, 26, appeared to have missed the show when she arrived at the Park Avenue Armory right as the designer's Spring 2023 collection was hitting the runway. In a now-viral TikTok video, the former model — who starred in her...
