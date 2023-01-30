The actor/comedians' children Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been dating since 2021 Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might not be on the same checkbook page when it comes to their children's potential future wedding. In June 2022, Lawrence, 57, joked that he would "try to get Eddie to pay" if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," Murphy, 61, said playfully in response to the joke when recently asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got...

1 DAY AGO