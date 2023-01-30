Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack After Retirement News
Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday
Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad Johnson doesn't need flashy material things. In fact, the former Cincinnati Bengal says he never purchased real jewelry and constantly flew commercial during his career.
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Check out Rob Gronkowski's hilarious response to Tom Brady's 2nd retirement
Tom Brady is retiring, again, for good this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made his announcement via social media, with a heartfelt video message on the shores of some dune-filled beach, a short-but-sweet thank you to all who impacted his legendary 23-year NFL career. Reactions have obviously been flying...
Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option
Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
Eli Manning says daughter 'learned some new things' during Philly trip
After spending the entirety of his 16-year career with the New York Giants, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning knows all about the behavior of the Philadelphia Eagles fan base. After the Giants won their first playoff game in over a decade, Manning broke his promise and decided to return...
5 biggest upsets in Super Bowl history, including Chiefs taking out Vikings
Tom Brady as an underdog in a Super Bowl. It’s something that actually happened in the recently-retired quarterback’s second season.
Five Ways For FOX to Use Tom Brady on Super Bowl Coverage
Tom Brady's role at FOX for the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady retirement: What’s next for QB after NFL career?
Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Here’s what’s next for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 years in the league. This is one year after he initially retired from the game following the Buccaneers’ Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, Brady unretired approximately one month later to return for another season with Tampa Bay. But after going 8-9 in the regular season and getting eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.
