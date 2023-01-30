Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.

2 DAYS AGO