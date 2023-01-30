Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'
"Angels of mercy watched over my mom," the actor stated on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wrecked car Dwayne Johnson said he is counting his blessings after his mother survived a car accident. The 50-year-old actor and former WWF icon shared a photo to his Instagram account Thursday, displaying a badly wrecked red car. He said that his mother, Ata Johnson, 74, had been in the vehicle. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote...
2 YouTubers from Schaffrillas Productions Killed in Crash, Third Survives: 'I Have Been Torn Apart'
Officials said Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, were killed on Sunday when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania Two members of YouTube's Schaffrillas Productions team have died and a third is recovering after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Officials said Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were killed in the crash Sunday afternoon in Upper Macungie Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office that was obtained by PEOPLE....
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
The Kylie Cosmetics founder filled her Los Angeles home with colorful balloons ahead of her eldest child's 5th birthday on Wednesday Kylie Jenner is officially a mom to a five-year-old! The Kardashians star, 25, filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday and shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations. "Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Jenner said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a...
Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'
"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," the Bachelor alum wrote Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 36, shared a heartbreaking post, announcing the death of her baby boy. "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the...
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
Childhood BFFs Fall in Love and Marry After One Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Love His Big Heart,' Says Wife
Aaron Capener, 26, says his relationship with Kayla Capener, 27, represents a "whole other level of unconditional" love When Aaron Capener moved into his grandmother's Kingsport, Tenn., home in 2010, the eighth grader quickly became pals with Kayla Norton, a soft-spoken classmate who lived down the street. "We were very close friends," Aaron — who was designated female at birth but transitioned to male as an adult — tells PEOPLE for the Valentine's Day special in this week's issue. "She was really sweet," adds Aaron, now 26. "She...
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!
Eve shares son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post. Maximillion...
Prince Harry Recalls Tripping on Mushrooms During Party at Courteney Cox's House: 'I Was a Chandler'
The Duke of Sussex also met Will Arnett — and asked him to do "the voice" from The Lego Batman Movie Prince Harry shares many personal stories in his sweeping memoir Spare — like the time he took magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's Los Angeles home. The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed in his bestselling book that he is a "Friends fanatic" and took comfort in the hit NBC sitcom while navigating panic attacks after completing his second tour of Afghanistan a decade ago. Harry wrote in Spare that...
Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'
Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown announced Wednesday that their son Oliver died after being born at 24 weeks Sarah Herron is still reeling from the loss of her son. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story Friday, the Bachelor alum, 36, explained the photo was from one week ago as she continues to grapple with the death of her son Oliver Brown, who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. "It's been 1 week. This was on our last morning all sitting together," she wrote. "It was the last morning I that got...
90 Day's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup
Ed Brown and Liz Woods are officially back together after breaking up for the 11th time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are back on! Ed confirmed he's dating Liz again in an Instagram Reel showing the on-again,-off-again couple dancing together. "Living our best life ❤️," Ed wrote, tagging Liz. In an Instagram Story post, Ed also called Liz "My Baby" The couple broke off their engagement while cameras were rolling at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Vanessa Lachey Shares Hawaiian Sunset Photo with Her Kids: 'Can't Believe We Get to Live Here'
"Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴," Lachey, 42, captioned the post Vanessa Lachey is thankful for her kids and their home! On Friday, the Love Is Blind co-host shared a sweet photo of her and her children smiling in front of a colorful sunset. For the shot, the mom of three gave her 6-year-old son, Phoenix Robert, a piggyback, and her 10-year-old son Camden John did the same for his sister Brooklyn, 8. "I still can't believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving...
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
"It becomes a terrible addiction that takes over your life," the Academy Award winner said of her experience with bulimia on Call Her Daddy Jane Fonda feels lucky to be alive. During an appearance on Call Her Daddy Wednesday, the film icon says she struggled with an eating disorder in her twenties. Just as her career was beginning, she said, she began suffering from bulimia. "I led a secret life. I was very, very unhappy. I assumed I wouldn't live past 30," Fonda said, joking that she doesn't "understand" how...
Christina Perri Recalls Dissociating During Daughter's Birth After Past Trauma: 'I Was Terrified'
Christina Perri is being vulnerable in sharing the story of daughter Pixie's birth. The "A Thousand Years" singer, 36, appeared on the Informed Pregnancy podcast to talk about her history with pregnancy losses and how it impacted her experience birthing her now 3-month-old baby girl. Prior to Pixie's birth, the...
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her — See the Photos!
Zoe Saldaña enjoyed some special solo time with son Zen while working, which she shared photos of on her Instagram Story Thursday Zoe Saldaña is making special moments with her son while navigating working mom life. The Avatar star, 44, shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story Thursday, where she poses with her son Zen, 6, during "a day at work." The first photo is a black-and-white shot where she's turned from the camera while holding Zen, who is in the midst of eating something. In the next shot, he walks...
Watch Tim McGraw Cover Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One': 'Gorgeous'
Twain's sixth studio album Queen of Me is out now Tim McGraw is celebrating Shania Twain's comeback the right way! On Friday, the country star shared a video on Instagram where he performs an acoustic rendition of Twain's hit song "You're Still the One." "[Bob Minner] and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan... can't wait to listen to the new album!! #shaniatwain," McGraw, 55, captioned the post, marking the release of Twain's new album Queen of Me. In the comments...
We Found an 'Adorable' Animal Pancake Pan Like the One Gigi Hadid Uses to Make Breakfast for Her Daughter Khai
And it’s 30 percent off at Amazon What does supermodel Gigi Hadid eat for breakfast? Sausage and pancakes, according to a recent interview about her daily routine with her two-year-old daughter, Khai. "I have a very mom morning routine," she said, explaining that she follows her toddler's lead in the early hours. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," she continued, adding, "I eat whatever Khai's having [for breakfast]." Hadid makes her daughter pancakes and sausages every day, and when Christmas was coming up, the toddler asked her...
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Her Mom Chaperoning Her Date and Accidentally Holding Her Date's Hand
"He was holding the hand he thought was mine," the Oscar-nominated actress said of her date accidentally holding her mother's hand Michelle Yeoh recalled the hilarious time her mom accidentally held her date's hand. On Friday's episode of BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar nominee revealed that her mother not only used to join her daughter on her dates, but she even unintentionally got close with one of them! "At what age were you when she insisted on coming on a date with you," host Graham Norton asked the 60-year-old actress. "Now, you...
John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'
The Full House star married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and the couple share 4½-year-old son Billy John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos are celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary! The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and Caitlin treated fans to an Instagram carousel of shots from their 2018 wedding to mark the occasion. Some of the candid moments included the couple exchanging a passionate-looking first kiss, holding hands saying vows, and beaming brightly for a reception toast. "I love looking back on photos from 5 years ago...
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0