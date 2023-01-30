ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Update: 16-Year-Old Shot in Germantown

Montgomery County Police have released additional information regarding a shooting that occurred Thursday in Germantown. Per MCPD:. “At approximately 4:15 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. Officers located a 16-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for...
GERMANTOWN, MD
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Sardi’s in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Sardi’s Pollo A La Brasa restaurant at 430 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg on Thursday around 6pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was a fire in the restaurant’s ductwork and the sprinkler system was activated. The fire has been contained and there are no reported injuries. The building inspector, code enforcement, and health inspector have been notified. We will post an update when additional information is available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years

The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Bay Net

Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County

KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
