Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores
Authorities say the suspects broke in through the back door and stole cash from registers and safes.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Captain Bills, Paddy's Loft & Rhum
Our first stop is Captain Bill's in Bay Shore on the water!
Albert's Pizzeria owners sell Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant after nearly 30 years in business
The owners of Albert's Pizzeria have sold the business that is known for its upside-down slice, where the cheese is under the sauce and crust.
News 12
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
A fallen tree has damaged a car that was parked in the driveway of a Paterson home. It was not clear why the tree fell, but conditions in the area were extremely windy at the time. The car was parked in a driveway of a home on East 24th Street. It happened Friday afternoon.
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $421K from Monroe fire company
Ian Harriton will now have to repay $421,000 that he admitted to taking from the Lakeside Fire Company as part of a plea deal reached last month, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
News 12
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported
A barn and a field caught fire in Goshen Friday night. Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. It was not contained as of 10 p.m. They say no homes were in danger, and the barn is a wood shop. They also say that the barn is a wood shop, so no animals should be hurt.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
News 12
Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire
News 12 has confirmed that charges were dismissed against a former Spring Valley building inspector in connection to the fatal Evergreen Court fire. The March 2021 fire killed 79-year-old resident Oliver Hueston and 35-year-old volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd. Charges were filed against former building inspector Wayne Ballard following the fire,...
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Mastic Beach who allegedly stole car
The driver of the Mercedes, which had been reported stolen from Dix Hills, ran away.
News 12
Lady Edwina of Essex County makes her Groundhog Day prediction
Somehow, we put the fate of winter in the paws and claws of a rodent. If the groundhog sees its shadow that means six more weeks of winter, and if the groundhog doesn't see its shadow, we get an early spring. In New Jersey, the forecaster is Lady Edwina of...
Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts
The 15-year-old and another juvenile are accused of breaking into a Montclair home on Dec. 5.
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
The man from Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges connected to the hairless cat stolen from a Shelton hotel room.
News 12
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday. Sara Williams lived for her fiancée, Gary Gochenour, and their beautiful family – but on Sunday, her life...
First responders on the scene of Yonkers multi-car crash
The collision happened on Nepperhan Avenue near New School Street.
News 12
Teen charged in shooting of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner's son
A 14-year-old has been charged in the shooting of the son of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner. The 17-year-old was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx last month, during an apparent gang-related fight. The NYPD says the 14-year-old faces charges, including attempted murder and assault. The victim...
Police: Suspect involved in deadly shooting of Sayreville council member remains at large
Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times outside of her apartment complex. Officials say that a man was seen shooting Dwumfour and then running away and jumping a fence.
News 12
Owners ask Orange County sheriff to ‘do the right thing’ after deputy allegedly shoots dog in face
A 4-year-old pit bull was allegedly shot three times Saturday by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy. “I just heard a bunch of shots,” said the dog’s owner, Devon McCarthy. Emmalina is now home in Monroe and on the mend. Her owners, Devon McCarthy and Leslie Rodriguez ,...
Bronx resident says colony of raccoons has taken refuge outside her home
When residents tell News 12 they have a pest problem, often times it relates to roaches and rodents. For this Concourse Village resident, the pest problem is much, much bigger.
Pedestrian fatally struck in town of Newburgh
Rescuers tried to save the victim, but they died on the scene from their injuries.
