Oyster Bay, NY

‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson

A fallen tree has damaged a car that was parked in the driveway of a Paterson home. It was not clear why the tree fell, but conditions in the area were extremely windy at the time. The car was parked in a driveway of a home on East 24th Street. It happened Friday afternoon.
PATERSON, NJ
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported

A barn and a field caught fire in Goshen Friday night. Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. It was not contained as of 10 p.m. They say no homes were in danger, and the barn is a wood shop. They also say that the barn is a wood shop, so no animals should be hurt.
GOSHEN, NY
Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire

News 12 has confirmed that charges were dismissed against a former Spring Valley building inspector in connection to the fatal Evergreen Court fire. The March 2021 fire killed 79-year-old resident Oliver Hueston and 35-year-old volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd. Charges were filed against former building inspector Wayne Ballard following the fire,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

