Mount Vernon, NY

Ramapo PD: Card skimmer found at Walmart in Airmont

The Ramapo Police Department says a card skimmer was found Tuesday attached to a self-checkout cash register at a Walmart in Airmont. They don't know when it was put there. Those who shop at that Walmart are asked to check their bank account for suspicious activity and get in touch with police if needed.
RAMAPO, NY

