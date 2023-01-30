ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

A magic milestone as Wi-Hi's Antwan Wilson joins elite club with 1,000th point with squad

A lot of great Eastern Shore basketball players have put on the Wicomico jersey and gotten buckets for the Bayside powerhouse. But on Feb. 2, current star senior Antwan Wilson joined an elite group of Wi-Hi players from throughout the team's history. In their home win over Pocomoke, Wilson became the 13th Wi-Hi player to score 1,000 career points, adding this career milestone to what has already been a dominant season both for him individually, and for...
SALISBURY, MD
TAPinto.net

Hard Work and a Diligent Approach Led Glen Ridge's Jake Russell to Commit to Valparaiso University to Play Football, and Major in Engineering

With his parents, sister, teammates, coaches and friends on hand at Glen Ridge High School, Jake Russell made his commitment to play collegiate football. Russell, a senior, will play on the NCAA Division 1 level, at Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, Indiana, beginning this fall. He made it official on Feb. 1.  The son of Kim and Todd Russell, and older brother to his sister, Kasey Russell, Jake plans to major in Engineering, and possibly Sports Biomedical Engineering. The process of choosing a college to play football at wasn't easy, but it was certainly a process he'll not soon forget. "I’d first like to...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
CBS San Francisco

California latest state making flag football a girls' high school sport

California approved a plan Friday to make flag football a girls' high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field.The move by the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics — makes flag football an official sport for girls in the nation's most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The plan was approved unanimously by the organization's federated council in Long Beach, said Rebecca Brutlag, an agency spokesperson.Paula Hart Rodas, president-elect of the CIF Southern Section's council, said the goal is to get...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWMT

Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
MATTAWAN, MI

