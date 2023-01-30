With his parents, sister, teammates, coaches and friends on hand at Glen Ridge High School, Jake Russell made his commitment to play collegiate football. Russell, a senior, will play on the NCAA Division 1 level, at Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, Indiana, beginning this fall. He made it official on Feb. 1. The son of Kim and Todd Russell, and older brother to his sister, Kasey Russell, Jake plans to major in Engineering, and possibly Sports Biomedical Engineering. The process of choosing a college to play football at wasn't easy, but it was certainly a process he'll not soon forget. "I’d first like to...

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO