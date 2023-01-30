Read full article on original website
How the Wichita West high school girls basketball team found hope in a canceled season
Even though there are no games to prepare for, the same six girls show up every day to the gymnasium to practice basketball. Here’s why.
Grand Isle School District bans spectators after fight at basketball game
District administrators said they are "shocked and saddened" by Tuesday's fight.
A magic milestone as Wi-Hi's Antwan Wilson joins elite club with 1,000th point with squad
A lot of great Eastern Shore basketball players have put on the Wicomico jersey and gotten buckets for the Bayside powerhouse. But on Feb. 2, current star senior Antwan Wilson joined an elite group of Wi-Hi players from throughout the team's history. In their home win over Pocomoke, Wilson became the 13th Wi-Hi player to score 1,000 career points, adding this career milestone to what has already been a dominant season both for him individually, and for...
Youth sports roundup: S.I. Giants’ 17U flag football team cops 2nd in AFFL World Championship; plus CYO hoops
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Staten Island Giants 17u squad had an admirable showing at the American Flag Football League (AFFL) World Championship tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex last weekend. The Island club finished 4-0 in pool play, then took out top-ranked US team New England Elite,...
Hard Work and a Diligent Approach Led Glen Ridge's Jake Russell to Commit to Valparaiso University to Play Football, and Major in Engineering
With his parents, sister, teammates, coaches and friends on hand at Glen Ridge High School, Jake Russell made his commitment to play collegiate football. Russell, a senior, will play on the NCAA Division 1 level, at Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, Indiana, beginning this fall. He made it official on Feb. 1. The son of Kim and Todd Russell, and older brother to his sister, Kasey Russell, Jake plans to major in Engineering, and possibly Sports Biomedical Engineering. The process of choosing a college to play football at wasn't easy, but it was certainly a process he'll not soon forget. "I’d first like to...
‘They really develop players here at Tualatin.’ 3 Timberwolves stars sign to play Division I college football
By Dan Brood Left to right in photo: Will Wilson, Jack Wagner, Richie Anderson — It’s been the plan for a long, long time now. Grow up playing football together, have a whole bunch of success, move on to play high-level football in college. While the paths and destinations differ, ...
Moeller High School football coach Mark Elder steps down after three seasons
Moeller High School football coach Mark Elder announced Friday morning he has stepped down after three seasons. He led the Crusaders to back-to-back Division I state Final Four appearances.
California latest state making flag football a girls' high school sport
California approved a plan Friday to make flag football a girls' high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field.The move by the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics — makes flag football an official sport for girls in the nation's most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The plan was approved unanimously by the organization's federated council in Long Beach, said Rebecca Brutlag, an agency spokesperson.Paula Hart Rodas, president-elect of the CIF Southern Section's council, said the goal is to get...
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct five new members; John Erardi to speak
Five new members – two from Covington Catholic High School – will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Wednesday, February 15, at The Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway) at 1 p.m.. The announcement was made by Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit...
