Buried Past exhibit at AT&T Discovery Center

AT&T Discovery Center in Downtown Dallas is showcasing a unique exhibit called Buried Past. In the piney woods of Nacogdoches in East Texas, a family and community was discovered in an overgrown and forgotten cemetery. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu shows us more.
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws

DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
Portillo's expanding to Arlington, Allen by end of 2023

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Chicago-favorite Portillo's is a huge success in North Texas, and if the long lines in The Colony aren't a big enough sign, here's another: they are expanding. On Thursday, Portillo's announced two new restaurants coming to Arlington and Allen by the end of 2023. The store...
Dallas weather: North Texas school districts to close again on Thursday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.
Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads

DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
Dallas weather: Feb. 4 evening forecast

After days of ice we could be looking at some freezing fog in our forecast. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at when the chances are highest and what the rest of the weekend will look like.
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
Most Dallas-Fort Worth schools cancel classes again Friday

Dallas ISD planned to reopen schools Friday but joined other local districts by shutting down again before dawn. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports the district made the decision because of the deteriorating road conditions overnight.
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions

DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: February 3-5

After a week of being stuck inside due to the bad weather there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
Dallas Weather: Ice Storm Warning for Dallas-Fort Worth brings more traffic, infrastructure concerns

DALLAS - Roads across North Texas remain in rough shape thanks to winter weather. And some will probably get worse Wednesday with more wintry precipitation in the forecast. Counties in the northern and western parts of the FOX 4 viewing area are under an Ice Storm Warning through Thursday morning. That now includes Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
