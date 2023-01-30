3 victims sexually assaulted on same day by same suspect off-campus, Texas A&M police say

The Texas A&M University Police Department sent out a Public Safety Advisory after it said three victims were sexually assaulted on the same day by the same suspect.

Last week, on Jan. 26, police said it received information regarding two sexual assaults that were reported to Campus Security Authority.

The two victims reportedly told police they were sexually assaulted on Jan. 18 by the same person in an off-campus apartment.

The victims said they met the suspect at a nearby bar and went to his apartment, where the assaults occurred, police said. One of them reported that she was choked during the incident.

Then on Friday, Jan. 27, university police said they received information about a third sexual assault involving the same suspect. The third victim reported she was also sexually assaulted on Jan. 18 at her off-campus home.

She said she reportedly met the suspect that day at a friend's house but when she left, the suspect asked for a ride. The victim agreed and went to her house, where the sexual assault occurred, police said.

Police said they know the identity of the suspect, but he has not been arrested.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black 20-year-old man, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 330 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The department said the identities of the victims are confidential and that no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.