Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
More street closures coming at site of 13-story Ann Arbor high-rise under construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a 13-story apartment high-rise takes shape along South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, more street closures are on the way. Crews building the Vic Village South development on the south side of South U will be closing East University Avenue to traffic in both directions between South U and Willard Street to reconfigure a tower crane at the site of the project, expected to cater to University of Michigan students.
Central Campus dorm project will gobble up Ann Arbor properties, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI — There are now two phases to the University of Michigan’s plan to add student housing on Central Campus. The first phase, the construction of a 2,300-bed dormitory on the site of Elbel Field, is already underway due to UM owning the land involved. The...
Equipment malfunction caused power outage in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Several downtown Ann Arbor businesses experienced power outages Wednesday afternoon, with at least one business closing for the day. Literati Bookstore, 124 E. Washington St., announced shortly before 4 p.m. that it would be closed for the rest of Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to the outage.
These 3 restaurants are doing Ann Arbor Restaurant week for the first time
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Restaurant Week is a chance to try familiar favorites, several new restaurants have joined the ranks this year. These three restaurants have joined Ann Arbor Restaurant Week for the first time, bringing upscale bar food, taco flights and island barbeque to the event for the first time.
New pizzeria replaces former Ann Arbor Little Caesars
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fred Ansari never planned to own a pizzeria. Although he currently owns a gas station and Subway sandwich shop, Ansari maintains that opening his newest concept was done “by accident.”. “Pizza is its own universe,” Ansari said. Ansari recently opened La Piazza Pizza and...
Coffee shop reopens on University of Michigan campus for first time since COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A coffee shop on the University of Michigan campus has finally reopened after being used as a COVID-19 testing center the past few years. Seven10East Café reopened in mid-January. The shop originally opened in September 2019.
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Downtown Ann Arbor power outages lead to cancellation of Washtenaw County board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County leaders won’t be meeting as planned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after county buildings in downtown Ann Arbor lost power. The county Board of Commissioners 5:30 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. regular meeting were both canceled on Wednesday afternoon soon before they were set to start, according to county spokesperson Crystal Campbell.
HometownLife.com
Livonia council approves new car wash at former auto parts store
LIVONIA — A developer has the green light to tear down a vacant building on Farmington Road and build a car wash in its place. City council cast a unanimous vote Monday to approve plans from the Ohio-based Mannik & Smith Group to build a car wash at 20330 and 20340 Farmington Road, which includes the former Napa Auto Parts store building. Developers plan to tear down the existing structure and completely redevelop the site.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As the cold weather sets in, you may be looking for any kind of excuse to get out of the house and do something fun. Luckily, Ann Arbor has all kinds of events to choose from this weekend, including the start of its famous Restaurant Week. So, get your forks ready and explore all kinds of dishes and deals.
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
Fighting fire in the dark. Helmet cam shows challenge of battling downtown Ann Arbor blaze
ANN ARBOR, MI – Structure fires portrayed in movies tend to look nothing like the real thing to trained firefighters who regularly walk into burning, smoke-filled buildings unable to see two feet in front of them. Helmet camera video recorded by the Ann Arbor Fire Department combating the blaze...
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
2 cars destroyed by fire in downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI – A passenger car and SUV were destroyed by fire at a downtown parking structure Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to the Catherine Street parking structure located near the intersection of Catherine and Glen Streets for a reported vehicle fire, according to police.
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0