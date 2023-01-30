ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

More street closures coming at site of 13-story Ann Arbor high-rise under construction

ANN ARBOR, MI - As a 13-story apartment high-rise takes shape along South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, more street closures are on the way. Crews building the Vic Village South development on the south side of South U will be closing East University Avenue to traffic in both directions between South U and Willard Street to reconfigure a tower crane at the site of the project, expected to cater to University of Michigan students.
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
Livonia council approves new car wash at former auto parts store

LIVONIA — A developer has the green light to tear down a vacant building on Farmington Road and build a car wash in its place. City council cast a unanimous vote Monday to approve plans from the Ohio-based Mannik & Smith Group to build a car wash at 20330 and 20340 Farmington Road, which includes the former Napa Auto Parts store building. Developers plan to tear down the existing structure and completely redevelop the site.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As the cold weather sets in, you may be looking for any kind of excuse to get out of the house and do something fun. Luckily, Ann Arbor has all kinds of events to choose from this weekend, including the start of its famous Restaurant Week. So, get your forks ready and explore all kinds of dishes and deals.
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral

Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
2 cars destroyed by fire in downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI – A passenger car and SUV were destroyed by fire at a downtown parking structure Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to the Catherine Street parking structure located near the intersection of Catherine and Glen Streets for a reported vehicle fire, according to police.
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
