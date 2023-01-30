ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodgressing.com

Jet’s Pizza to Celebrate National Pizza Day 2023 with a Special Deal

National Pizza Day is a great reason to celebrate everyone’s favorite meal to eat. It’s an even greater reason to celebrate the best Detroit-Style Pizza around from Jet’s Pizza. On Thursday, February 9, Jet’s Pizza is offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas to customers who order online,...
DETROIT, MI
foodgressing.com

SOUR PATCH KIDS Valentine’s Day Sour Hearts Black Raspberry Candy

SOUR PATCH KIDS is celebrating sweethearts and sour singles this Valentine’s season with the launch of its new SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy. The popular and unique Black Raspberry flavor, now in a new black heart shape, is sure to bring some edge to the traditional Valentine’s Day candy aisle.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Giselle Miami, New Rooftop Dining Destination

After much anticipation, Giselle Miami, the new restaurant concept from E11EVEN and The Restaurant People, will open its doors on February 3, 2023 in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, Giselle will serve as a lively addition to the local...
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

The Players TailGate 2023 Menu, Top Chefs with Headliner Bobby Flay

Bullseye Event Group has announced the menu from their all-star chef line-up for the prestigious The Players Tailgate event hosted by world-renowned celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay. The premiere in-person tailgate party and event occurs on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale, AZ, before the big game. ESPN’s Sage...
GLENDALE, AZ
foodgressing.com

TCBY Free Frozen Yogurt on National Frozen Yogurt Day

TCBY (The Country’s Best Yogurt), the world’s original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday, February 6, by giving fans up to six ounces of free frozen yogurt. The deal will run in-store all day on Monday, February 6, so guests...
ARKANSAS STATE
foodgressing.com

FREE WINGS from Frank’s RedHot Before & During the Big Game

Frank’s RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world, and local commerce platform DoorDash have teamed up to help fans get ready for the Big Game with free wings from TGI Friday’s nationwide. Because there’s no need to wait for kickoff to enjoy the famous flavor of Frank’s...

