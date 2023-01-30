Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Erik ten Hag agrees with Sir Alex Ferguson over Man Utd fixture pile-up
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he is relishing the intense schedule the first-team are currently experiencing in a nod to club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Why Mykhailo Mudryk was substituted at half-time of Chelsea's draw with Fulham
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has explained why he substituted Mykhailo Mudryk midway through their 0-0 draw at home to Fulham on Friday night.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Man City in the Premier League.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
The predicted lineup for Newcastle ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham. Bruno Guimaraes is out after his red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Tottenham dismiss fan fear over lack of ambition and spending
Tottenham hit back at suggestions of underspending and lack of ambition.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd consider Fati; Man City want Saka
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Ansu Fati, Bukayo Saka, Lionel Messi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January
Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January 2023.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Chelsea prioritising Mason Mount contract extension after transfer window
Chelsea will focus on extending Mason Mount's contract now the transfer window is closed.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Jadon Sancho makes long-awaited Man Utd return
Jadon Sancho was back on the pitch for Man Utd after more than three months out.
Gareth Taylor explains Vicky Losada's Man City exit
Gareth Taylor has explained that Vicky Losada's departure from Man City to Roma was due to the midfielder's desire for more game time.
Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0