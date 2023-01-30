ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Heavy fire damages South Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews responded to the scene of the fire at building Q of the Henley Apartments on Highwood Court. There were reports of heavy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
LUTTRELL, TN
WATE

Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim

An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim. An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Multiple cabins destroyed in overnight fire in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WLOS) — Multiple cabins were destroyed overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County after a fire at one cabin quickly spread. The Sevier County Government said in a release on social media that the Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy