Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
WATE
Heavy fire damages South Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews responded to the scene of the fire at building Q of the Henley Apartments on Highwood Court. There were reports of heavy...
Pigeon Forge home, RV destroyed in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged an RV Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may cross East TN tonight, here’s when
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
WATE
Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity
Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
‘It’s on the interstate?’ 911 calls released from plane’s emergency landing in Knoxville
Nearly three weeks after a plane landed on I-40 East at Papermill, the 911 calls of those who reported the plane landing have been released.
Family dog saves woman from Sevierville RV motorhome fire
Sevierville first responders worked the scene of a motorhome RV fire Sunday afternoon and one of the victims says the family dog helped save them.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
WATE
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
WATE
Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim
An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim. An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was...
WLOS.com
Multiple cabins destroyed in overnight fire in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WLOS) — Multiple cabins were destroyed overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County after a fire at one cabin quickly spread. The Sevier County Government said in a release on social media that the Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
WATE
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
Man found seriously injured after possible hit and run on Broadway
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.
Cabins burn overnight in Sevier County
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County and investigators are working to determine the cause of the "intense fire."
Dandridge postal employee hailed as a hero
Postal employee Katrenia Foster will receive the Postmaster General Hero Award on Feb 10 in Dandridge for preventing a scam against an elderly customer.
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
