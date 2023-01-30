In loving memory of Jack Leonid Erb, born into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2023 at 6:39 p.m. to his parents, Zach and Alina Erb. In his brief stay on earth, he filled the hearts of the ones that knew him with joy and will live on in the memory of the people who loved him.

