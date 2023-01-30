Read full article on original website
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For February 2, 2023
SWANTON – Carly Grime had five field goals, including a pair of triples, for 12 points as Archbold (9-10, 2-4 NWOAL) dominated Swanton 52-17. Sophie Rupp added 10 for the Bluestreaks, who forced 27 Bulldog (9-10, 1-5) turnovers on the night.
BBC GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Hilltop Clinches Share Of BBC Title With 48-34 Win At Stryker
STRYKER – Hilltop didn’t let history repeat itself on Thursday night at Stryker High School. After surrendering a 13-point lead at halftime in their non-conference meeting with the Panthers in December (a 40-37 loss), Hilltop led by six at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half for a 48-34 win.
Edon @ Evergreen Boys Varsity Basketball
METAMORA – Evergreen trailed 28-27 at halftime but outscored the Bombers 33-21 in the second half for a 60-49 non-conference victory. Eli Keifer paced three Vikings (8-8) in double digits with 21, Tyson Woodring had 16, and Riley Dunbar added 10. Cohen Hulbert put up 18 for Edon (5-13).
Registration Now Open At St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) For 2023-2024 School Year
Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. for preschool 3-year-olds, preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and kindergarten through grade 6!. Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for...
Carolyn Kline (1936-2023)
Carolyn May Kline, 86 of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away Sunday,January 29,2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chandler,Arizona. Carolyn was born on December 2, 1936 to Arthur and Edna (Gerkin) Schang. Carolyn married Marvin Kline and he preceded her in death on September 30,1996. Carolyn worked alongside...
Eagle Scout Noah Nagel Makes Donation To New Horizons Academy In Wauseon
Scouts attending ceremony ... Pictured above (left to right): Jason Vasko, Karson Schrock, Lincoln Vasko, Noah Nagel, August Ruby, and Matt Schrock (leader 3 years). Saturday, January 28, 2023, a local Fulton County Eagle Scout, Noah Nagel, was honored in a ceremony held for Noah’s Donation of his designed and constructed Bench to New Horizons Academy, 220 Lawrence Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio.
John Doseck (1945-2023)
John C. Doseck, 77 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Vancrest of Hicksville. John was born August 31, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, the son of Charles H. (Juanita (Osborne) Doseck. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He married Holly L. Mack on...
Roy Loveless (1939-2023)
Roy J. Loveless, age 83, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Roy worked as a shear operator at Pioneer Forge. Roy also served in the United States Army as a light...
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight
THE PFAFFS … LeRoy and Babs Pfaff of Delta enjoy the FCSC as a place to fellowship and play games with other seniors. It was February of 1967 when LeRoy Pfaff proposed marriage to Babs, and she accepted. The Pfaffs of Delta have LeRoy’s sister to thank for playing...
Robert “Bob” Gustwiller (1956-2023)
Robert Francis “Bob” Gustwiller, age 66, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1956 to Leo C. and Janet (Coressel) Gustwiller in Wauseon, Ohio. Bob married Mary Alice (Apger) Gustwiller in St. Caspar Church in Wauseon on September 18, 1982 and she survives.
Lindy Porath (1962-2023)
Lindy A. Porath, age 60, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in at Toledo Hospital. Lindy was a truck driver for over 25 years having last worked for Slattery Holdings. He enjoyed bowling and mowing, but the most important thing in his life was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Four County BPA Students Place in Top 6 At Regional Competition
Forty-eight Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Twenty-seven of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton...
Edith “Miriam” Clum (1930-2023)
Edith “Miriam” Clum, 92, of Montgomery, Michigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Philo, Ohio to Alfred L. and Mary I. (Ziegler) Mautz. Miriam graduated from Roseville High School and attended Capital University in Columbus.
Tracy Moog (1948-2023)
Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Williams Center, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident. Tracy retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1971.
Edon Musicians Participate In OMEA Adjudicated Event
EDON HIGH SCHOOL SOLO AND ENSEMBLE PARTICIPANTS … Edon High School musicians participating in the annual OMEA District I Solo and Ensemble Contest shared their talents with guests during a special Solo and Ensemble Preview Night Concert held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the school. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Music...
Jeffrey Nafziger (1954-2023)
Jeffrey D. Nafziger, age 68 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born June 27, 1954 at Wauseon, the son of Loren and Gilda (Kratzer) Nafziger. After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1972 he started working for Sauders...
Jack Erb (2023)
In loving memory of Jack Leonid Erb, born into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2023 at 6:39 p.m. to his parents, Zach and Alina Erb. In his brief stay on earth, he filled the hearts of the ones that knew him with joy and will live on in the memory of the people who loved him.
Marilyn Krizan (1930-2023)
Marilyn Krizan, of Delta, OH, passed away at home on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. She was born January 10th, 1930 in Toledo, a daughter of the late Norman and Bessie (Kelly) Burgin. She worked at Globe Weis in Wauseon, the Delta Eagles where she was a lifetime member, and then...
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
County Historical Society Museum Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
HISTORY LESSON … Kelly Michael, center, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society, served as guest speaker at the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Jan. 9th at St. Paul’s UM Church. She was presented an appreciation gift by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, right. Linda Dilworth, left, was welcomed as a new member.
