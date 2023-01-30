Read full article on original website
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
NBC 29 News
House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed. “It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said.
NBC 29 News
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
Two proposals for retail marijuana in Virginia voted down
Virginia's latest push to begin recreational marijuana sales was voted down by a House of Delegates panel during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
WUSA
Virginia parents say proposed changes to state standards would 'erase parts of history' in schools
Education in Virginia has been getting a lot of attention lately. parents and advocates say proposed changes to state standards would erase parts of history.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV
WASHINGTON - Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will...
NBC 29 News
Twice-ground mulch available to buy at Ivy Material Utilization Center
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority has 2,000 tons of mulch available for purchase. The Ivy Material Utilization Center accepts vegetation debris, such as trees and leaves. It then grounds it into mulch once the pile gets large. Now, after listening to customers, they grind it...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health sees decrease in flu vaccine interest, while Blue Ridge Health District sees increase
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s prime time for flu season and experts say it’s not too late to get the flu shot. The Virginia Department of Health says there have been almost 25,000 reported flu cases in Virginia during the 2022-2023 flu season. Despite this, UVA Health says it’s seen the demand for the flu vaccine decrease over the past few years.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
13newsnow.com
Public comment opens on Youngkin administration's regulation to withdraw Virginia from RGGI
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians can weigh in on a plan to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a program aiming to reduce emissions in 11 East Coast states. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to withdraw Virginia from RGGI by repealing a regulation that allows the...
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
NBC 29 News
Pilots to the Rescue flying pets to New Hampshire for adoption
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of rescue dogs and cats from Virginia are taking a flight to New Hampshire in the hopes of getting adopted. “There’s a little bit more of a surplus of the animals down here and there’s a little bit more of a demand for them up there,” pilot Vikingur Thorsteinsson said.
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
