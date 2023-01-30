Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Before You Enroll in Medicare, What to Know About New Rules That Eliminate Coverage Gaps
Some new beneficiaries have faced months-long delays in coverage when they signed up for Medicare, depending on their situation. Generally speaking, those gaps are eliminated, although there may still be late penalties involved in certain instances. It may now also be possible to sign up outside of set enrollment periods...
NBC Connecticut
Don't Risk a Tax Audit. Here Are Four Reasons the IRS May Flag Your Return
While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
Comments / 0