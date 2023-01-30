Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!. On this episode, Clay and Joe begin by discussing the latest names that have been rumored to become the new offensive coordinator at Alabama including Notre Dame's Tommy Rees. How would he do in the SEC and what exactly is Saban targeting to carry the offense into the future.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO