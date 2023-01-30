ADA, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The mayor of Ada, Minnesota is facing a DWI charge tied to a crash in November. According to court records, John Hintz, 36, rolled his pickup into a ditch in Norman County. He failed two sobriety tests at the crash site, and a urine test came back with a blood alcohol content of .22. That’s nearly three times the legal limit for driving of .08.

ADA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO