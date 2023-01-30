Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Downtown location of Mexican Village is closing
FARGO (KFGO) – One of downtown Fargo’s oldest restaurants has announced it will close. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Mexican Village announced its location at 814 Main Ave., which opened in 1971, is closing as of today. The post says the restaurant will “consolidate operations” at its 45th St. S. location.
kfgo.com
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
kfgo.com
NDSU Football Signs Six, Adds Four Transfers for 2023
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of six high school student-athletes to the 2023 Bison recruiting class Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I football. The latest additions are offensive lineman AJ Heins (New...
kfgo.com
Two people injured in crash at intersection north of Mooreton, ND
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D.(KFGO) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Richland County. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Richland County Road 1 and 76th Street Southeast, 3 miles north of Mooreton. There was blowing snow at the time. The North Dakota Highway...
kfgo.com
Norman County appoints new sheriff, long time veteran of the department
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – As an 18-year member of the Norman County Sheriff’s Office, newly appointed Sheriff Ben Fall is no stranger to the job. Fall, who was chief deputy, was named to the sheriff’s position by the county board following the death of longtime Sheriff Jeremy Thornton last month.
kfgo.com
Mayor faces DWI charge for November crash
ADA, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The mayor of Ada, Minnesota is facing a DWI charge tied to a crash in November. According to court records, John Hintz, 36, rolled his pickup into a ditch in Norman County. He failed two sobriety tests at the crash site, and a urine test came back with a blood alcohol content of .22. That’s nearly three times the legal limit for driving of .08.
Comments / 0