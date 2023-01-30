Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Wondering about ADHD, autism and your child's development? What to know about getting a neurodevelopmental assessment
With childcare and schools starting the new year, parents might be anxiously wondering how their child will adapt in a new learning environment. Some parents may be concerned about their child's development or that they need specialized support. One in five children have a developmental vulnerability when they start school....
MedicalXpress
Autistic children should be empowered to see their strengths, says autism specialist
Autistic children need encouragement to have positive conversations about who they are, to understand what they are good at and where they can excel, according to an expert, who is calling for a change in how we approach neurodivergence in young people. For many parents and caregivers, the struggle to...
Comments / 0