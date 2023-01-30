According to WebMD, two common types of stones include gallstones and kidney stones. Some people may be more prone to developing either one of these conditions due to several risk factors. For example, the risk factors for kidney stones include dehydration, family history, and obesity. An increase in your BMI (body mass index) correlates with a higher risk of developing kidney stones, per the Mayo Clinic. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the risk factors for gallstones include gender (women are more likely to develop gallstones than men), age (the risk of gallstones increases with age), obesity, excess estrogen, and rapid weight loss. Losing weight quickly, particularly through crash diets or weight-loss surgery, increases the risk of gallstones.

