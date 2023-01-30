Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
MedicalXpress
Autism tied to higher risk for developing cardiometabolic disease
Autism spectrum disorders may be associated with a higher risk for developing cardiometabolic diseases, according to a review published online Jan. 30 in JAMA Pediatrics. Chathurika S. Dhanasekara, M.D., Ph.D., from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the association between autism spectrum disorders and cardiometabolic diseases.
MedicalXpress
Human brain organoids respond to visual stimuli when transplanted into adult rats
In a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell on February 2, researchers show that brain organoids—clumps of lab-grown neurons—can integrate with rat brains and respond to visual stimulation like flashing lights. Decades of research has shown that we can transplant individual human and rodent neurons into...
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
scitechdaily.com
A Revolutionary New Physics Hypothesis: Three Time Dimensions, One Space Dimension
How would our world be perceived by observers moving faster than light in a vacuum? According to theorists from Warsaw and Oxford universities, such a view would differ from what we encounter daily, with the presence of not only spontaneous phenomena but also particles traveling multiple paths simultaneously. Futhermore, the...
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
msn.com
What's The Difference Between Gallstones And Kidney Stones
According to WebMD, two common types of stones include gallstones and kidney stones. Some people may be more prone to developing either one of these conditions due to several risk factors. For example, the risk factors for kidney stones include dehydration, family history, and obesity. An increase in your BMI (body mass index) correlates with a higher risk of developing kidney stones, per the Mayo Clinic. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the risk factors for gallstones include gender (women are more likely to develop gallstones than men), age (the risk of gallstones increases with age), obesity, excess estrogen, and rapid weight loss. Losing weight quickly, particularly through crash diets or weight-loss surgery, increases the risk of gallstones.
MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
ComicBook
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Healthline
Is Polymyalgia Rheumatica Similar to Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Both polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are autoimmune conditions. They make your immune system attack your joints. These conditions have many similarities, but they have different causes. What’s the difference between rheumatoid arthritis and polymyalgia rheumatica?. PMR and RA are both inflammatory disorders that affect your joints.
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
MedicalXpress
Identification of gene that drives T cells to exhaustion may lead to more effective immunotherapies
A tough battle requires endurance. This is also true for white blood cells as they tackle cancer—or more specifically for T lymphocytes or T cells, a group of white blood cells involved in the immune system's fight against cancer cells. However, T cells can become exhausted during this fight.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) and Endometriosis?
Although PID and endometriosis have similar symptoms, they are two different conditions. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a bacterial infection of the reproductive organs. Endometriosis is specifically caused by the tissue that lines the uterus — called endometrial tissue — forming outside of the uterus. This misplaced tissue can cause inflammation and pain.
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
