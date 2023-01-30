Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Wichita Eagle
These four Kansas City Chiefs players did not practice for the second straight day
The Chiefs’ practice report didn’t change Friday from the previous day. The Chiefs announced that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring) would not practice, marking a second straight day of missed on-field work. Sneed, Smith-Schuster,...
Wichita Eagle
How one Chiefs rookie impressed on sideline vs. Bengals: ‘Fellas, we’re gonna be OK’
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy started Friday’s news conference by praising his team’s “courageous, tough team win” in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, mentioning that many of the team’s young players stood out. Shortly after, Bieniemy went into specifics...
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says He’s Thinking ‘Long Term’ While Eagles Go All-In
As the Eagles prepare to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, their success has garnered the attention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Nick Sirianni, who is in his second season with the franchise, led the team to a 9-8 mark in ’21 before posting a 14-3 record this season on his way to a berth in Super Bowl LVII. This week, Jones visited Mobile, Ala., to watch draft prospects showcase their skills at the annual Senior Bowl.
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts Has Been Eagles’ X-Factor All Season
PHILADELPHIA – Each game in an NFL season has an X-factor, a player or situation that could have the biggest impact on the game. Really, it was Jalen Hurts all along for the Eagles. The quarterback got a big bear hug from two 30-something veterans Brandon Graham and Fletcher...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII
After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Reveals Who ‘Flashed the Most’ at Shrine Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff spent four practices and a full game with several of this year's top senior draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl ... and appear to have walked with some favorites. The Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get to see how players...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Why one sportsbook struggled to choose an opening favorite
Jay Kornegay, executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations, says his company takes pride in delivering some of the first-to-market NFL betting lines each week. So when Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was getting flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday that set up a potential Kansas City Chiefs game-winning field goal in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game? Kornegay says discussion began immediately at his Westgate headquarters in Las Vegas.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles took different paths to Super Bowl. A podcast on who might have the edge
The Chiefs have been here before — and recently. They’re preparing to play in their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. In this episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the Chiefs’ preparation with...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs turned their rookies from liabilities into assets for Super Bowl run
The conversation with Chiefs rookie safety Bryan Cook occurs in front of his locker half an hour after he celebrated a trip to Super Bowl LVII. He nods along to the initial three questions in an interview, replying with extensive explanations to each. But when the fourth arrives, he feels the need to interrupt.
Wichita Eagle
At Super Bowl, Chiefs will end season where it began. Two players seek better memories
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie don’t anticipate an eerie feeling when they revisit State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. But it can’t be ruled out. Neither player finished the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in...
Wichita Eagle
‘The stars aligned:’ How Andy Reid came to coach the KC Chiefs (and change everything)
As the Chiefs trudged to the end of another wretched season in 2012, a 2-14 fiasco, Andy Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles were on the way to a similarly miserable finish (4-12). Each team’s 2012 season, alas, was also underscored by off-field devastation: For the Chiefs, it was inextricably tethered to the horrifying murder of Kasi Perkins by linebacker Jovan Belcher and his subsequent suicide; Reid’s 29-year-old son Garrett had died by an accidental heroin overdose in a dorm room at the Eagles’ Lehigh University pre-season training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
Wichita Eagle
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
