Columbia County, AR

Inmates escape from Columbia County Jail

By Christa Swanson
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Officials released an alert Monday morning that four inmates escaped from the Columbia County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Martin says the escapees are considered armed and dangerous.

IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found near Shreveport Bayou

Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose escaped in two vehicles. Those include a gold Ford Escape with AR/929ZER plates and a white Toyota Corolla with AR/AEP12K plates.

Rose is charged with one count of capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Saulsberry and Patterson are both charged with one count of committing a terroristic act and Brown is facing several firearms and drug charges.

If you see the inmates or vehicles authorities say do not approach them. Contact Columbia County Dispatch at (870) 234-5655 immediately.

