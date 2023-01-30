Read full article on original website
Grundy County Council on Aging creates new organization to provide services to seniors and organizations in Trenton and Grundy County
The Grundy County Council on Aging has created a new organization to provide services to seniors and groups in Trenton and Grundy County. Green Hills Volunteers will replace the Retired Senior Volunteer Program but will provide the same services. The Grundy County Council on Aging has sponsored the North 65...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Announcement regarding financing of new Harrison County Community Hospital set for February 8th
An announcement is to be made on February 8th, in Bethany regarding financing for the proposed new Harrison County Community Hospital. The Rural Development division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to announce a facilities loan to help in financing the new hospital. The application was submitted by the Harrison County Hospital District.
Trenton Middle School students take part in STAR events
Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America recently competed in the Region 2 Students Taking Action with Recognition Event Competition. All 16 students who competed in eight groups advanced to the state competition. Those receiving gold include Caleb Ray for his Chapter in Review display and Caleb...
Murder mystery fundraiser “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” to be held at Riverside Country Club
The Trenton High School and Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a murder mystery dinner fundraiser. “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on March 4th. Dinner will start at 6 pm, and the game will run from 6:30 to 8:30.
Audo: Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild members meet monthly to sew, decide what charities to assist and what quilting events to attend
The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild sews, donates to charities, and attends quilting events. The group meets in the basement of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the first Tuesday of each month. Sewing starts at 9:30 in the morning, and the business meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening. The next meeting will be on February 7th.
Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd, has bill she sponsored on foreign ownership of farmland proceeding to “Rules Committee”
Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports a bill she sponsored involving foreign ownership of Missouri farmland was voted out of committee this week. The Missouri House of Representatives also passed a measure involving initiative petition reform. She says the bill she sponsored was combined with four other...
Dorris Rider Art Gallery featuring “Photography by Tim Reynolds”
A collection of photography by a former Trenton resident continues the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Photography by Tim Reynolds” is now open and runs through Saturday, May 20. Reynolds grew up in Trenton and graduated in...
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
Obituary: Mary Margaret (Huey) Wilcox
Mary Margaret “Margie” Wilcox, a 92-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her residence in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Children’s Advocacy Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship now available
Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship are now available in the THS Counsellor’s Office. The scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the current school year and may be used for tuition, books, and fees or college housing at any college, university, or technical school. It is a one-time award payable to the institution on behalf of the student. For the first time, the award has been increased to $500.00.
Obituary & Services: Barbara Jane Simpson
Barbara Jane Simpson, age 84, the daughter of Milford and Elsie (Hayes) Kinney, was born July 19, 1938, in Minburn, Iowa. She died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders Care Center in Princeton, Missouri. Jane, as she was known, grew up and attended school...
Obituary: Danny L. Milburn
Mr. Danny L. Milburn, 80, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 10:12 A.M., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence. He was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Memorials in his memory may be made to the Ketcham...
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Obituary & Services: Elmo Dean Britton
Elmo Dean Britton, 91, of Purdin, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Elmo was born in Browning, Missouri on August 10, 1931, to Wayne Noel and Effie L. (Dickison) Britton. On August 21, 1950, he married Georgianna (Havens) Britton, she preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded by: His parents; a son, Terry Britton; a daughter, Mary Beth Britton; a granddaughter, Brittany Heerlein; three siblings, Donald Britton, Nelson Britton, and Vivian Woodside and a brother-in-law, Harvey Havens.
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
Two from St. Joseph hospitalized after crashing north of Clarksdale
Two St. Joseph residents were taken Tuesday morning to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle accident in DeKalb County, three miles north of Clarksdale. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for the driver, 42-year-old Michelle Ray, and a passenger, 46-year-old Michael Siler. The driver lost control...
