Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship are now available in the THS Counsellor’s Office. The scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the current school year and may be used for tuition, books, and fees or college housing at any college, university, or technical school. It is a one-time award payable to the institution on behalf of the student. For the first time, the award has been increased to $500.00.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO