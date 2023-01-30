Irish Breakdown has been informed that Notre Dame will be looking for a new offensive coordinator now that Alabama has hired former Irish coordinator Tommy Rees. Rees spent the last three years as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and the last six years as the team's quarterbacks coach. The Irish went 31-8 in Rees' three years in charge of the offense. It was an up-and-down unit at times but there was a lot of promise.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO