King Charles Plans to Fight Back Against Harry and Meghan Accusations by Telling “His Side of the Story” to BBC: Report

King Charles‘ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, and as part of the televised coverage of the event, there are new reports that the royals will finally break his public silence regarding claims made by his son, Prince Harry, in his book, Spare, and his Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

The BBC has reportedly made an offer to the King for an on-camera interview that could be conducted by Jonathan Dimbleby. If you’ll recall, Dimbleby is the news presenter who helped craft Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role, the documentary about Charles’ life that was filmed in the early 1990s and was featured prominently in Season 5, episode five of The Crown.

Charles made the documentary in an effort to boost his public image, and it sounds as though similar efforts are being made presently for Charles to control the narrative of his family life as he is officially inaugurated as Britain’s new sovereign.

A source told The Mirror, who first reported the news in an interview, “Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky. Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much.”

The source added, “Everything is very delicate… There remains an option for the family to simply produce a coronation speech or content they film and supply. It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes.”

Harry’s book and docuseries have made explosive claims about his father Charles, brother William and other family members, including allegations Charles made cruel jokes about Harry’s “real” parentage, a claim that Camilla Parker-Bowles leaked stories about him to the press and even a physical fight instigated by William.

Thus far, the family has remained silent, which Harry has stated that his family has show “no willingness to reconcile” with him or his wife, Meghan Markle.

