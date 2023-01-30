Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Arts Council presenting exhibition by Batesville artist Dustyn Bork
An exhibition by Batesville artist and Lyon College Arts Professor Dustyn Bork is now underway at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E Main St. The exhibition, entitled “Plans,” is presented by the Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) and will continue through March 11. A gallery reception will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Bork giving an informal artist talk at 6 p.m. A BACC members-only Happy Hour will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kait 8
School awaiting guidance following Sanders’ critical race theory order
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following an executive order from Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one school in Region 8 is already seeing pushback. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order prohibiting critical race theory in the classroom. The Academies at Jonesboro High School said as of...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Hershel Leon Miller
After years of valiantly struggling with Diabetes and other health issues, Hershel Leon Miller born on January 30, 1931, peacefully set sail from this life on a journey to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2023. Hershel was a loyal and devoted husband, a loving father to his children and grandchildren, and a faithful friend to many. His belief and trust in the Lord gave him the strength to endure many tribulations while enjoying a happy and peaceful life.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Lois Virginia Watts
Lois Virginia Watts, 89, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Little Rock. She was born June 5, 1933, in Brookland, Arkansas to Willard and Florence Berry. The joy of her life was spending time with multiple generations of a family she helped raise. She loved puzzles, cards, dominos and games of all kinds. She also loved and was incredible at cooking and gardening.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dortha Sue (Prince) Goodrum
Dortha Sue (Prince) Goodrum, of Batesville, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Grubbs, Arkansas, on December 18, 1936, the daughter of Ira J. and Hettie Jane (Jackson) Prince. Mrs. Goodrum was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Ethel (Clark) Thomas
Ethel (Clark) Thomas, 91 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. She was born September 18, 1931, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Solon H. and Julia (Franks) Clark. Ethel married Mr. James Henry ‶Jim″ Thomas in April the year of 1970 and they enjoyed 49 years together before his passing on April 24, 2019. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents also, and one daughter, Elizabeth Murray, two sons: Frank Harold Gibson and Albert Wesley Gibson, three brothers: Glenn Clark, Roy Clark, and George Clark, three sisters: Ella Adams, Lilly Wright, and Clara Neal, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, attended Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing, watching television, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by one son, Mike Gibson, one daughter, Donna Schniers, and one sister, Lucy Eberhard all of Harrisburg, several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday ~ February 6, 2023, from 10:00 A. M. until Service Time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will start at 11:00 A. M. with Mr. Buddy Neeley. These men will serve as Active Pallbearers: Hollie Adams, Cecil Wright, Jess Murray Jr., Rodney Stotts, David Miller, Trebla Neeley, Randy Easley, and Shane Adams. Jackson’s Funeral Home will be in charge of interment at Walker-Madden Cemetery.
KTLO
UPDATE: Four area restaurants named finalists in 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Four restaurants in the Twin Lakes area have been named finalists for Arkansas Heritage’s 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. DeVito’s Restaurant in Harrison, Meacham’s Family Restaurant in Ash Flat, Daisy Queen in Marshall, and Ozark Cafe in Jasper were announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage, and Tourism.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Phyllis Nadine Pippen
Phyllis Nadine Pippen of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born February 13, 1934, in Waldenburg, the daughter of Duncan and Rhoda (Largent) Pippen. Miss Pippen was a 1948 graduate of Newport High School, receiving her teaching degree from...
Kait 8
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have shut down the northbound lanes on the overpass at Red Wolf Boulevard near Stallings in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The overpass is still icy from the wintry weather this week. We have a crew on the...
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
neareport.com
JPD announces pot and pill bust
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
Kait 8
Post office closures during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
Family needs help finding missing Lonoke County 18-year-old
A Lonoke County teen, missing for over two weeks, leaves his family begging for the community's help.
whiterivernow.com
City awarded funding through Safe Streets and Roads for All Program
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced the City of Batesville is the recipient of $250,000 in federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The program, established by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law two years ago, will provide...
Kait 8
Duo charged with felony after vandalizing cemetery
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - During the recent spell of winter weather, two Bono men apparently thought it would be fun to tamper with some tombstones, but it was no fun when the move landed them behind bars. According to an incident report, 32-year-old Cody Cox and 53-year-old Joe Long were...
Kait 8
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Larry Mitchell
Larry Mitchell, 69, of Tuckerman, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Larry was born on January 4, 1954, to Ora Lee and Pat Mitchell. Larry enjoyed the simple things in life, hunting, fishing, four-wheeler riding, camping, but most of all his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved spending time with them.
whiterivernow.com
Motorcycle reported stolen from Sandtown Road residence
Sheriff Shawn Stephens says a motorcycle was stolen overnight Sunday from a residence on Sandtown Road, and his deputies are looking for it. According to the incident report, the victim had wrecked his motorcycle in the 5800 block of Sandtown Road and left it at the end of a family member’s driveway.
Kait 8
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit. Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in...
