ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Blast Of Arctic Air Headed To Northeast, Forecasters Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUYRj_0kWKnPvB00

A mild January has paved the way for a cold start to February.

A "quick but intense" burst of Arctic air is headed to the Northeast, meteorologists at AccuWeather.com say.

Forecast Saturday, Feb. 5.

AccuWeather

The week is starting out with temps in the high 40s or even low 50s, but by Saturday, Feb. 5, temps could be as low as 23, according to the National Weather Service.

In the mid-Atlantic, temps will "struggle to reach the 32-degree mark" on Saturday, AccuWeather.com says.

Until then, the week will be mostly sunny with temps gradually dropping each day, meteorologists say.

[Temperature Trend]: January has been significantly above normal, but a colder trend begins into the first few days of...

Posted by US National Weather Service New York NY on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

New Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snowfall, Cause Slippery Travel Conditions: Here's Latest

A brand-new storm will bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the region and cause slippery travel conditions. It's due to arrive during the day Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, unlike the first storm of this week, according to AccuWeather.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

'Fun-Loving' Wife Of North Shore Chef Unexpectedly Dies

A restaurant family on the North Shore is mourning the death of one of their own. Amanda Dixey, whose husband Tom Dixey is a chef at The Lobster Shanty in Salem, died unexpectedly after a "brief illness" on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, according to a GoFundMe. "Amanda was one of the most fun-…
SALEM, CT
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Voice

NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home

A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy