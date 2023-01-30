Blast Of Arctic Air Headed To Northeast, Forecasters Say
A mild January has paved the way for a cold start to February.
A "quick but intense" burst of Arctic air is headed to the Northeast, meteorologists at AccuWeather.com say.
Forecast Saturday, Feb. 5.AccuWeather
The week is starting out with temps in the high 40s or even low 50s, but by Saturday, Feb. 5, temps could be as low as 23, according to the National Weather Service.
In the mid-Atlantic, temps will "struggle to reach the 32-degree mark" on Saturday, AccuWeather.com says.
Until then, the week will be mostly sunny with temps gradually dropping each day, meteorologists say.
[Temperature Trend]: January has been significantly above normal, but a colder trend begins into the first few days of...Posted by US National Weather Service New York NY on Sunday, January 29, 2023
