Morgan County, MO

Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash

By Matthew Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A pickup truck lost control Sunday evening on a slick highway in Morgan County, crashing with another pickup and killing the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported .

Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis was driving on Highway 50 near Old Highway 50 when her Chevrolet Colorado lost control on a slick road and spun into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado. Burgoon was pronounced dead at SSM St. Mary's Hospital.

The driver of the other truck, Chad Guendelsberger, 43, of Weston, Missouri, suffered only minor injuries.

