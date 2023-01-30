Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TC Energy's (TRP) Coastal GasLink Cost to Balloon Further
TC Energy (. TRP - Free Report) , a Canadian energy company, has released an updated cost estimate for the Coastal GasLink Project. The company’s cost estimate for the project’s completion has increased to approximately C$14.5 billion, due to factors like labor market conditions, contractor underperformance, and unexpected events such as adverse weather.
Zacks.com
Cosan (CZZ) to Gain From Diversified Business Structure
We issued an updated research report on Cosan Limited on Nov 21. Healthy sugar and ethanol businesses as well as growth opportunities from natural gas and fuel distribution, lubricants and logistics businesses will drive growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Why Should Investors Add Cosan’s Stock to...
Zacks.com
Equinor (EQNR) Makes Natural Gas Discovery Offshore Norway
EQNR - Free Report) and partners made a commercially-viable natural gas discovery in production license 1128 in the Norwegian Sea. This is the first hydrocarbon discovery made on the Norwegian Continental Shelf this year. Drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig, exploration wells 6605/1-2 S and A made the gas...
Zacks.com
Western Digital (WDC) & Kioxia Reportedly Pursue Merger Talks
WDC - Free Report) and Japan-based Kioxia are holding advanced talks for a probable merger, reported Bloomberg. However, there was no official comment on the matter from either of the parties. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg added that the companies are mulling a possible dual-listing. As part of...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?
ARLP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and...
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ENPH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Offing for Linde (LIN) in Q4 Earnings?
LIN - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94, owing to increased prices and volumes across all end markets, except for healthcare.
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)?
IHF - Free Report) was launched on 05/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Healthcare - Providers segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Halliburton (HAL)
HAL - Free Report) reported Q4 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents last week, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
