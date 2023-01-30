Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Closing Two Covid Vaccination Clinics This Month
Sonoma County is closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Roseland and Rohnert Park by the end of this month. The Roseland clinic’s final day will be February 25th, and the clinic at the Rohnert Park Community Center will close its doors for good on February 28th. More than 45-thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered in Roseland and more than 23-thousand-400 doses have been administered at the Rohnert Park facility since December of 2020. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase calls the two clinics the “workhorses” of the county’s vaccination campaign.
