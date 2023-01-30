Sonoma County is closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Roseland and Rohnert Park by the end of this month. The Roseland clinic’s final day will be February 25th, and the clinic at the Rohnert Park Community Center will close its doors for good on February 28th. More than 45-thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered in Roseland and more than 23-thousand-400 doses have been administered at the Rohnert Park facility since December of 2020. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase calls the two clinics the “workhorses” of the county’s vaccination campaign.

