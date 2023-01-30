Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Fire destroys century-old building in Dekalb County, Alabama late Thursday night
MENTONE, Ala. — UPDATE:. We spoke with the Hitching Post's owner, Jerry Clifton, later on Friday about this devastating fire. He tells us he had plans to add more businesses inside the building. He says friends and neighbors alerted him to the fire late Thursday night. He says it's...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
weisradio.com
One Hurt in DeKalb County Wreck
One person was hurt late Monday night in a DeKalb County wreck. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver of a 2015 Dodge (identified only as a male from Crossville) lost control of the vehicle just after 11:00pm on County Road 20 and was hurt in the mishap, although no additional information regarding his condition has been released.
Albertville man killed in crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Arturo F. Orozco, 34. Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden. Troopers said Orozco was not using his seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. The crash occurred along Alabama Highway 75 near mile marker 51, less than 1 mile north of Horton, in Marshall County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
weisradio.com
Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
The Hitching Post in Mentone a ‘total loss’ after fire
A century-old building in Mentone was engulfed in flames Thursday night.
wbrc.com
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, February 2nd
Marcus Ashford, 18 of Leesburg – Bondsman off Bond;. Justin Miller, 28 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. David Hartline, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/Assault 2nd;. and. Melanie Roberts, 47 of Boaz – FTA/Theft of Property 3rd. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
Polk Jail report – Friday, February 3, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, February 3, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, February 3, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
WAAY-TV
Rollover wreck causes major backup on I-565
A crash involving multiple vehicles including a rolled-over truck caused a major backup on Interstate 565 Tuesday morning. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Webster said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-565, near the...
weisradio.com
Camera Footage of Fatal Accident in Rome Being Investigated
Rome Police have now retrieved video footage detailing the circumstances of a fatal wreck involving a wheelchair-bound pedestrian on Monday night on Second Avenue near the Shrimp Boat Restaurant. According to Rome Police Department reports, Randy Fay Floyd, 67, was struck by a Nissan Cube driven by Juan Zacarias. Zacarias...
wrganews.com
Summerville Woman dies as a result of accident on Gore Subligna Road
A Summerville woman has died as a result of an accident that occurred on Gore Subligna Road. According to preliminary information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, 35-year-old Lauren Lewis of Summerville was traveling west on Gore Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary
An armed man suspected of burglarizing a Calhoun business was shot and killed by police Thursday morning when he allegedly pointed his rifle at the officers, the GBI said.
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
WTVC
GBI identifies man who officers shot, killed after he broke into Calhoun, Georgia business
CALHOUN, Ga. — UPDATE:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who officers shot and killed after he broke into a business in Calhoun, Georgia Thursday. The GBI identifies him is 21 year old Daniel Tang of River Edge, New Jersey. EARLIER:. Police officers in Calhoun, Georgia...
WAFF
Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
