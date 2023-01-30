ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Famed South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine dies in Japanese avalanche

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKcfd_0kWKetWk00

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:13

(CNN) -- US skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan, according to a post from his wife on Instagram.

"Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about," Jenna Dramise wrote. "I'm so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life.

Smaine was one of two men found dead, by the authorities in Nagano, Japan after they were caught in an avalanche.

Police say they were among 13 people hit by the avalanche. The names of the deceased have not been formally announced by the authorities.

"You loved skiing more than anyone I've ever met. I picked you up hitchhiking in New Zealand 2010 and who would have thought we would be married 13 years later," his wife wrote.

"The best damn years of my life. I know you had the best runs in your life out there in Japan and could never blame you for doing what you loved.

"I do wish I could tell you that one secret I always had, that I loved you. It never really was a secret because I said it at least 10 times a day to you. I can't wait to see you again. Tonight I hope to ride some pow or bikes with you in my dreams. Love your Wife."

Grant Granderson, a photographer for outdoor magazine Mountain Gazette -- who had been on the same trip as Smaine -- wrote on Instagram that the 31-year-old American had been caught up in the avalanche while skiing in the prefecture of Nagano on Monday.

"Yesterday was my absolute worst nightmare scenario," Granderson wrote.

The photographer explained that on the last day of their trip, a group including Smaine and fellow professional skier Adam Ü chose to ski one last run while, Granderson wrote, he stayed at the base camp.

Adam Ü posted a message with a picture, honoring his friend Smaine.

"RIP," he wrote. "Your stoke and enthusiasm was just what this old guy needed."

According to Mountain Gazette, who spoke to Ü on Monday, they met a group of Austrian skiers at the top who chose to ski a slightly different route.

Soon after three skiers -- Smaine, Ü and a third skier -- were caught up in the avalanche, said Mountain Gazette.

"Adam, Kyle and the other skier tried to run. Adam was buried 1.5 meters deep for 25 minutes and is unscathed. That is a miracle. The skier buried next to him died from internal injuries. Kyle was thrown 50 meters by the air blast and buried and killed.

"Another group in the area consisting of two Canadian mountain guides and 4 or 5 emergency doctors/nurses etc as clients performed the rescue. The doctors did everything they could for Kyle and the other skier. Adam and I will be rehashing this for the rest of our lives."

On Sunday, police were unable to immediately begin a search due to weather, but dispatched a 12-member rescue team on Monday morning.

At least five men, all foreign nationals from the US and Austria, had been caught in the avalanche on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, a Nagano police spokesperson told Reuters.

According to Reuters, after heavy snowfall, an avalanche warning had been issued by weather authorities in recent days.

Smaine had posted a video of himself skiing from his body camera on his Instagram on Sunday.

He wrote that he traveled to Japan because of the "unbelievable snow quality, non-stop storms, and really fun terrain that seems to get better then more exploring you do."

Smaine won a gold medal in the halfpipe at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in 2015.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
gripped.com

World Champion Skier Dies in Avalanche

South Lake Tahoe pro skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan. An Austrian skier who’s name has not been reported also died in the avalanche, according to the Mountain Gazette. The avalanche had a crown of two metres. Smaine, 31, was on a trip with several...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Denver

American pro reportedly among skiers killed by avalanche in Japan

Tokyo — Two foreign men, including an American pro freeskier, were reportedly killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in a famous resort in central Japan, Japanese and American media reported Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said only that two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who showed no vital signs, the police confirmed.   Police declined to disclose the skiers' nationalities and names, saying they were still being...
TOK, AK
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy