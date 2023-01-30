ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

EU won't borrow more to counter U.S. green subsides -draft document

By Jan Strupczewski
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpFsO_0kWKPIue00

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Producers of clean technologies like renewable hydrogen and batteries could receive faster permits under European Union plans to support industries facing U.S. and Chinese competition, a draft document showed on Monday.

The European Commission is set to publish ideas on Wednesday to retain and boost Europe's green industry against a backdrop of large subsidies by the United States and China that some governments fear could tempt European industries to relocate.

A draft of the Commission's plan, seen by Reuters, said it would produce a simpler regulatory framework for manufacturers of technologies deemed key to meeting the EU's climate change goals, including faster permitting procedures.

Specific projects considered important to developing clean technology supply chains could also receive speedier permits, said the draft, which could still change before it is published.

Potential options include batteries, carbon capture and storage, renewable energy, renewable hydrogen, energy storage, and low-carbon construction technologies, although the EU will assess which projects to make eligible, the draft said.

The EU would also set goals to expand these industries by 2030, to ensure they keep up with Europe's growing needs for clean energy and products.

Brussels is looking to create more EU-wide standards for clean technologies - potentially by defining requirements for net-zero emissions products, which could then guide national governments' public procurement of such goods, the draft said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia.
Reuters

Belgian arms trader tangles with minister over tanks for Ukraine

TOURNAI, Belgium, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Freddy Versluys does not like to be called an arms dealer. But he does have a big warehouse full of second-hand tanks for sale. Standing next to dozens of German-made Leopard 1 tanks and other military vehicles in the chilly warehouse in eastern Belgium, Versluys stressed he is the CEO of two defence companies with a broad range of activities, such as making sensors for spacecraft.
Reuters

U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions.
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy