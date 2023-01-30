ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Hospital calls for help after man brings in venomous snake

A Queensland, Australia hospital has been forced to call a snake catcher after a patient brought in a venomous snake after being bitten. Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on January 20 after a man brought in the reptile in a jar after he stepped on it. Snake catcher Drew Godfrey was told it was a baby red-bellied black snake, however, upon arrival found that it was an eastern small-eyed snake – a much more venomous species. “Both are in the same family of snake, but the small-eyed snake doesn’t get as big and is significantly more venomous,” Godfrey...
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Man who had his face torn off by a bear explains how he survived: ‘I had to dig the debris out of my airway’

A man who was left severely disfigured after a vicious bear attack has shared his incredible survival story in hopes it can help others who find themselves in a similar situation. The attack happened in 2011 but 65-year-old Wes Perkins still bears the scars of a terrifying encounter with a grizzly beast in the Alaskan mountains. Interviewed by Youtuber Dannie Rose for a short film released last month, Mr Perkins, a former fire chief in the city of Nome, recounted the attack in detail.Mr Perkins had been on a hunting trip with his friend Dan Stang and Stang’s son...
NOME, AK
Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia

A British couple’s Australia camping trip turned into a nightmare after one of them got airlifted to hospital after being bitten by one of the world’s most deadly snakes.Ben Ross and Georgia Powell’s three-day break was cut short after Ben was bitten by an Eastern brown snake. They shared their experience on Fraser Island in a string of TikTok posts, which included video of Ben showing off his “fang marks” and his subsequent helicopter ride.He was bitten by the snake as he attempted to find his drone after crashing it in long grass on a beach.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
GEORGIA STATE
