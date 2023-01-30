Read full article on original website
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Hospital calls for help after man brings in venomous snake
A Queensland, Australia hospital has been forced to call a snake catcher after a patient brought in a venomous snake after being bitten. Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on January 20 after a man brought in the reptile in a jar after he stepped on it. Snake catcher Drew Godfrey was told it was a baby red-bellied black snake, however, upon arrival found that it was an eastern small-eyed snake – a much more venomous species. “Both are in the same family of snake, but the small-eyed snake doesn’t get as big and is significantly more venomous,” Godfrey...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
A diver was decapitated by a 19-foot-long great white shark in Mexico in front of a fisherman, report says
Divers had been warned about sharks in the area, but Manuel Lopez decided to go ahead as he needed to collect seafood to make a living.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Giant 10ft Snake Crashes Through Ceiling As Family Watches TV
The 17lb reticulated python slithered under a box in the kitchen while occupants called the local civil defense service.
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Man who had his face torn off by a bear explains how he survived: ‘I had to dig the debris out of my airway’
A man who was left severely disfigured after a vicious bear attack has shared his incredible survival story in hopes it can help others who find themselves in a similar situation. The attack happened in 2011 but 65-year-old Wes Perkins still bears the scars of a terrifying encounter with a grizzly beast in the Alaskan mountains. Interviewed by Youtuber Dannie Rose for a short film released last month, Mr Perkins, a former fire chief in the city of Nome, recounted the attack in detail.Mr Perkins had been on a hunting trip with his friend Dan Stang and Stang’s son...
Broke and poor, one man found the "Hand of Faith" - the largest gold nugget found by a metal detector
The "Hand of Faith" gold nugget is reported to be the biggest gold nugget in existence and the second-biggest ever discovered. It is also the biggest gold nugget that has ever been found by a hand-held metal detector.
Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say
The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.
Crocodile Carries Body of Child Back to Family a Mile From Where He Drowned
A crocodile returned a boy's body completely intact and the head of the local rescue office said the animal had helped them with their mission.
WATCH: Man Removes Ears, Lips and Fingers to Look Like ‘Black Alien,’ Ends up Looking Like a Reptile
Over the years, tattoos and piercings have become far more commonplace, with over 30% of Americans having at least one tattoo and around 50% with at least one piercing. Anthony Loffredo is anything but common, however, and has gone to lengths most wouldn’t even consider making his ultimate dream a reality – turning himself into a “black alien.”
Hero Brit dad saved his wife, son and hundreds of swimmers when he spotted a 20ft shark with his drone
A HERO Brit saved his family and hundreds of swimmers when he spied a 20ft shark with his drone. David Alphonoso was filming wildlife and spotted the beast’s fin while wife Kirsty, 28, and their two-year-old lad Sonny played by the water’s edge. He Facetimed Kirsty to get...
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia
A British couple’s Australia camping trip turned into a nightmare after one of them got airlifted to hospital after being bitten by one of the world’s most deadly snakes.Ben Ross and Georgia Powell’s three-day break was cut short after Ben was bitten by an Eastern brown snake. They shared their experience on Fraser Island in a string of TikTok posts, which included video of Ben showing off his “fang marks” and his subsequent helicopter ride.He was bitten by the snake as he attempted to find his drone after crashing it in long grass on a beach.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
A family of "Old Believers" was so cut off from human contact that they were unaware World War II had occurred
In 1978, a group of Russian geologists exploring the remote Siberian taiga in the Abakan district found something very unusual. They saw evidence of human habitation in a spot that had never been explored and was 150 miles from the nearest settlement. There was a dilapidated cabin that looked like it had been built during the Middle Ages.
