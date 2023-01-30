ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan announces the Country On Tour: See the dates

By Stephen Hubbard
 4 days ago

Luke Bryan plans to "Country On" in 2023.

The superstar on Monday announced a new summer tour that will take its name from his 30th No. 1 single, "Country On." The tour kicks off its 36-city run July 15 in Syracuse, New York.

An impressive slate of newcomers will join him on the trek, including Jackson Dean, Chayce Beckham, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke and Alana Springsteen.

"Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans," Bryan shared in a statement. "Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

Ticket presales start on Tuesday, Jan. 31, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3.

See the full list of dates below:

- 06/15/2023 - Syracuse, New York

- 06/16/2023 - Darien Center, New York

- 06/17/2023 - Toronto, Ontario

- 06/23/2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- 06/24/2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey

- 07/06/2023 - Wantagh, New York

- 07/07/2023 - Columbia, Maryland

- 07/13/2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania

- 07/20/2023 - Portland, Oregon

- 07/21/2023 - Wheatland, California

- 07/22/2023 - Mountain View, California

- 07/27/2023 - Lubbock, Texas

- 07/28/2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico

- 07/29/2023 - Denver, Colorado

- 08/04/2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah

- 08/05/2023 - Boise, Idaho

- 08/10/2023 - Rogers, Arkansas

- 08/12/2023 - Nashville, Tennessee

- 08/13/2023 - Brandon, Mississippi

- 08/17/2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio

- 08/18/2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana

- 08/19/2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- 08/25/2023 - Evansville, Indiana

- 08/26/2023 - St. Louis, Missouri

- 08/28/2023 - Dallas, Texas

- 09/29/2023 - Ft Worth, Texas

- 09/30/2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma

- 10/05/2023 - Orlando, Florida

- 10/06/2023 - Savannah, Georgia

- 10/07/2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina

- 10/12/2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

- 10/13/2023 - Green Bay, Wisconsin

- 10/14/2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota

- 10/26/2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina

- 10/27/2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia

- 10/28/2023 - Charleston, South Carolina

Bryan won't exactly be chilling at home until he hits the road this summer. On Wednesday, he restarts his Vegas residency at Resorts World, before the season 21 premiere of "American Idol" on Sunday, Feb. 19, on ABC.

