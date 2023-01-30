Blake Lively paid for ESPN+ just to poke fun at Ryan Reynolds' 'crippling anxiety'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds’ “crippling anxiety” as he watched Wrexham AFC play against Sheffield United at the FA Cup .

On Sunday (29 January), Reynolds endured a whole string of emotions as he watched Wrexham, the team he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The Deadpool actor traveled to Wales to watch the team play in the fourth round of the historic competition.

In the first minutes of the game, Wrexham started out poorly, creating some worry for Reynolds about what would happen next.

And Lively had jokes about it: “I bought ESPN+ today just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” she wrote in an Instagram Story , accompanied by a boomerang image of Reynolds with his hand on his head, appearing nervous.

However, Wrexham fought back in the second half, taking a 2-1 lead.

“If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_fc game right now, you’re missing out on these vibes. They’re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense,” Lively’s Instagram Story post continued.

Eventually, they made it a 3-3 draw with Sheffield in the fourth round.

Reynolds was visibly happy, hugging friends and family before he celebrated with fans around him.

He even took to his Twitter after the game to share his excitement.

"When @RMcElhenney and I got into this, it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight,” he wrote, accompanied by pictures from the day.

McElhenney and Reynolds took over the club in 2021 with ambitions of taking the team to the Premier League.

Amid the takeover, Wrexham had been on a decline outside the top four divisions of the Football League for well over a decade.

The duo also created the 2022 Hulu TV series Welcome to Wrexham, which highlighted their time with the club as the team rises from the trenches to improve their performance as the owners invest in them.

Wrexham is leading the National League, and if they do win promotion, they will play in English football’s League Two next season.

The replay of the game will occur on 7 February at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane. A spot in the next round is up for grabs.

The draw for the fifth round will occur on Monday (30 January) at 2pm ET.

