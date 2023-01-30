Abigail Breslin Marries Ira Kunyansky And The Reception Looks Pretty Darn Fancy

“Dirty Dancing” remake star Abigail Breslin got married and appeared to have the time of her life. (See the images below.)

Breslin announced she had wed longtime beau Ira Kunyansky and shared the wedding pics on Instagram Sunday to prove it.

“Married my bestest friend,” she wrote with a photo of the two (clean?) dancing at what appeared to be a formal reception.

She also showed off her wedding ring, writing, “ya girl got married y’all.”

Actors Elle Fanning, Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing were among celebrities to offer congratulations in the comments.

Kunyansky posted another pic from the dance floor. “Love my other second half,” he captioned the image.

Breslin, an Oscar nominee for “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), and Kunyansky have been dating “since at least” 2017, People reported , but got engaged in February 2022.

Breslin suggested that when Kunyansky, who describes himself as a “crypto connoisseur” on Instagram, popped the question, she replied, “I was like, ‘duh.’”