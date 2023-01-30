ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters renew warning of rise in fires caused by e-bikes

By Helen William
 4 days ago

Firefighters have renewed a safety warning about “incredibly concerning” fires involving e-bikes after one went up in flames at a high-rise block of flats in south-east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) spoke out after a woman and three children were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital after escaping from a flat on the third floor of a seven-storey block in Erith on Friday.

The fire in Arthur Street is believed to have been caused by a faulty e-bike lithium battery.

LFB said it dealt with 88 fires involving e-bikes and 29 linked to e-scooters in 2022, up from 49 related to e-bikes and 30 to e-scooters a year earlier.

A spokesman said: “It’s incredibly concerning we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

“When these batteries and chargers fail they do so with ferocity, and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-scooters which have been converted.

“We are predominantly seeing fires in ones which have been purchased from online marketplaces and batteries which have been sourced on the internet (and) may not meet the correct safety standards.”

Our advice is to try and store and charge these items in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or garage, and if they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed

London Fire Brigade

The LFB was called to the Erith fire at 10.51pm on Friday and it was just past midnight when it was under control.

A similar warning about fires involving e-bikes was issued in June after residents were evacuated from Stebbing House in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, as firefighters battled flames in a 12th floor flat.

It led to eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters attending the scene, while the London Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital and two assessed at the site.

The spokesman added on Monday: “Our advice is to try and store and charge these items in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or garage, and if they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed.

“However we know this won’t be possible for everyone, so if you are charging them indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.”

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of the Electrical Safety First charity, which aims to reduce deaths and injuries caused by electrical accidents, called for online marketplaces to be regulated to “force them to take reasonable steps to ensure that goods sold on their platform are safe”.

She said: “Our own investigations have found dangerous chargers for e-bikes freely available on online marketplaces, leaving shoppers at serious risk of a fire.”

The Independent

Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory that she fell in river

The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday...
The Independent

