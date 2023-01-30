ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK dementia care agency’s half-hour home visits ‘lasted as little as three minutes’

By Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwGPg_0kWI9MGP00
Susan Beswick with her family. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

A dementia home care agency spent as little as three and a half minutes on taxpayer-funded care visits and filed records claiming far more care was given, according to evidence seen by the Guardian.

The hasty care was exposed by Susan Beswick’s family, who called it “totally inadequate”. They say they had been told visits to 78-year-old Beswick, who has Alzheimer’s disease, were supposed to last 30 or 45 minutes.

Across nine visits this month, care workers formally logged close to six hours of care. But security cameras suggest they were in the house for under one hour 20 minutes – less than nine minutes a visit on average.

The case in Hampshire comes amid councils “rationing” care and a nationwide shortage of home care workers with about one in eight positions vacant – higher than at any point since records began in 2012.

On one evening visit, footage showed two carers entering, asking if Beswick had eaten and checking her incontinence pad, before leaving three minutes and 15 seconds later. But they appeared to log on a care tracking app that they had been with her for one hour and 16 minutes.

One lunchtime they stayed for less than six minutes but appeared to record a half-hour visit on the app. The Beswick family provided the Guardian with footage from a hallway camera showing the carers coming and going through the front door and screengrabs from the app showing how long they claimed they were there around the same periods.

Beswick, who for years was a care worker herself, “deserves so much better”, said her daughter-in-law Karen Beswick.

“It’s upsetting us the way mum is being cared for here,” she said. “They come in and check her [incontinence] pad and go. They are supposed to be encouraging her to drink. They don’t really talk to mum a lot. It’s not good at all. I will start crying. We are all trying to get the best for mum.”

Her son, Peter Beswick, said he informed the agency staff he had installed a camera and considered it “disgusting” they claimed they had been there longer than they had.

In the first six months of 2022, 3.3m hours of home care was not delivered to people who needed it in England because of staff shortages, according to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.

Many domiciliary care workers are likely to be receiving illegally low pay, with typical wages of £9.20 an hour – below the adult minimum wage – when unpaid travel time between care visits is deducted, according to research by the Resolution Foundation.

The Homecare Association is warning that councils may shorten care visits from the current norm of 30 minutes to 15 minutes, which is “stressful, risks quality, and is less efficient”. Almost half of home care staff work under zero-hours contracts.

Susan Beswick’s homecare provider, Pathways of Hope, was this month labelled “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission, which concluded “people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm”. At the time it was inspected it supported 39 other people and the regulator found staff were spending just eight minutes with another client who was paying for 30 minutes. It has been recruiting staff from overseas but could not show sufficient information to be assured new staff were safe to work in care, CQC said.

Earlier this month the social care ombudsman uncovered similar three-minute visits in Warrington and said short visits were unlikely to meet care needs and were not dignified.

Liz Kendall, the shadow social care minister, said: “The appalling care received by Susan yet again highlights the scale of problems facing social care, with 165,000 vacancies and over half of care workers looking for a job outside of the sector.”

Labour is promising to tackle staff shortages “by delivering the pay, training, terms and conditions that they deserve”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said it was investing up to £7.5bn over the next two years to support adult social care “to help local authorities address waiting lists, low fee rates, and workforce pressures in the sector”.

It said it was developing a way to assess the performance of local authorities’ delivery of their adult social care duties, through the CQC.

Hampshire county council, which commissioned the care, said it was prioritising an inquiry into the concerns. It said providers were vetted and “failing to subsequently deliver what is required and essential for people’s wellbeing is not acceptable – and action will be taken where we find this is the case”.

The care workers log each visit on an app that allows them to input notes and the length of the visit. There is also a family version of the app that allows loved ones to track visits. Peter Beswick noticed that the times logged did not match what he saw on the hallway camera.

The agency’s director, Hilda Chehore, did not return requests for comment. The council has stopped the agency providing care for Susan Beswick, the family said.

Jane Townson, the director of the Homecare Association, said inadequate council budgets – on average at least 30% below the amount needed to pay care workers fair wage – mean care is being “rationed”.

“State-funded homecare is typically only available for those with highest needs who have absolutely no one else to support them,” she said. “This means a growing number of people are quitting their jobs to take on caring responsibilities, constricting economic growth.”

“We call on the government to invest adequately in homecare to grow the workforce, innovate, improve quality of life, extend healthy life expectancy, take pressure off the NHS, reduce costs, and enable economic recovery,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

People in England aged under 50 urged to get free Covid booster

People in England aged 49 and younger are being urged to come forward for their free Covid booster if they have not yet received a full set of injections. The NHS has said Sunday 12 February will be the last day people in this age group can attend a vaccination site for their primary doses, while hundreds of thousands of appointments will be available for booster jabs.
The Guardian

NHS heads warn pay dispute is adding to strain on hospitals

Hospitals will struggle to clear treatment backlogs and improve emergency care unless the NHS pay dispute is settle soon, health service bosses have warned in advance of next week’s series of walkouts. The “intensifying wave of industrial” action is leading to thousands of operations and outpatient appointments having to...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
The Guardian

Former Russian soldier reveals he saw Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured

A senior Russian lieutenant who fled after serving in Ukraine has described how his country’s troops tortured prisoners of war and threatened some with rape. Konstantin Yefremov left Russia in December after spending three months in the parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia oblast that were occupied in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Guardian

George Santos’s lies are so big you almost have to admire them

In retrospect, as it often seems to go in these cases, the evidence appears to have been so glaringly obvious, it’s a wonder we were ever taken in. George Santos – like Anna Sorokin, the “fake heiress” – even had the Scooby-Doo, black-rimmed glasses that might have come from a joke shop selling disguises. When the representative for New York’s third congressional district entered the House last November, he was briefly notable as the Republican’s first openly gay non-incumbent to win a seat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

At private school, I saw the arrogance of those ‘born to rule’

Reading the article by Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers (Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism, 30 January) took me back 77 years to when I was an 11-year-old pupil at Haberdashers’ Aske’s school for girls in Acton, which was then a direct grant school, meaning some places were free and others were paid for. I was one of a handful of girls who were awarded a free place as a result of good performance in the 11-plus examination, courtesy of Middlesex county council.
The Guardian

The Guardian

564K+
Followers
130K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy