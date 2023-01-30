ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Labour attacks ‘cosy relationships’ as head of BBC chair probe stands down

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBCW0_0kWI90vg00

The head of a probe into the appointment of the BBC chair who got the job weeks after it is claimed he helped Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan has stood down.

Public appointments commissioner William Shawcross said he was recusing himself from the inquiry into Richard Sharp ’s appointment because he has met Mr Sharp in the past.

Mr Shawcross had planned to conduct an inquiry into whether the rules were properly followed, after reports that Mr Sharp helped then-prime minister Boris Johnson secure the loan.

But in a letter to the chair of the Commons digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) committee on Monday, Mr Shawcross wrote: “As I have met Mr Sharp on previous occasions, I have decided to recuse myself from this particular investigation.

“I will be delegating my powers as commissioner under the 2019 Order in Council to an independent person who will be appointed by my office for this one investigation.

“They will have sole responsibility and will be supported by my officials.”

He added that he will continue with all his other regulatory functions as commissioner.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell shared Mr Shawcross’s letter on Twitter, adding: “It’s taken him a week to realise a conflict of interest, sharing these cosy relationships.

“The truth must come out about this appointment.”

Mr Sharp is due to be grilled by MPs on the DCMS committee next month over evidence he gave at a pre-appointment hearing.

The former banker had already been facing calls to stand down after it emerged that, in late 2020, he had introduced Sam Blyth to cabinet secretary Simon Case to discuss whether Mr Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson whom Mr Sharp has known for more than 40 years, could act as a guarantor for a loan facility for the prime minister.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Johnson was warned by officials in December 2020 to stop asking Mr Sharp for advice on his personal financial matters, just days before the latter was announced as the new BBC chair in January 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rapist Isla Bryson not truly transgender, Nicola Sturgeon suggests

Nicola Sturgeon has said it is “almost certainly” the case that convicted rapist Isla Bryson is not truly transgender, agreeing that she is only claiming to be so as “an easy way out”.Scotland’s first minister has been under pressure over the issue ever since Bryson – convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham – was sent to a women’s prison.The SNP leader was pressed on Thursday on whether she thinks Bryson – moved to the male prison estate following public outcry – can be considered a woman.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tried corner...
The Independent

Former Tory chairman calls for Dominic Raab’s suspension during bullying probe

A former cabinet minister and Conservative party chair has called for Dominic Raab’s suspension during the ongoing bullying inquiry against him.Mr Raab is currently being investigated by lawyer Adam Tolley KC over multiple allegations of bullying and intimidating behaviour.Sir Jake Berry, the former party chair and minister without portfolio during Liz Truss’s short tenure as prime minister, said it would be “very bizarre” if someone were to remain in their role in any other workplace amidst such allegations.Sir Berry told BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster that it would be “a big help” to Mr Sunak if he did...
The Independent

Tory Brexiteers demand Commons vote on Northern Ireland protocol deal

Tory Brexiteers are urging Rishi Sunak to allow a vote on any compromise agreement struck with the EU to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.No 10 is thought to be close to a deal with Brussels to avoid routine checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and reduce the power of European judges in protocol disputes.But Mr Sunak faces an uphill battle to win over the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Tory hardliners in the European Research Group (ERG), who remain opposed to a compromise that leaves the protocol in place.ERG deputy chairman David Jones...
The Independent

Boris Johnson predicts Tories can win election against ‘Crasheroonie Snoozefest’ Starmer

Boris Johnson believes the Conservatives can win the next general election, labelling Sir Keir Starmer “Crasheroonie Snoozefest”.The former prime minister told Nadine Dorries on TalkTV that he doesn’t feel voters are flocking to Labour as they did for Tony Blair in 1997.“Sir Crasheroonie Snoozefest - the human bollard - Keir Starmer that is, he thinks that he’s going to get people to vote Labour just by standing there,” Mr Johnson said.“That’s not going to happen. The economy will start to improve, inflation will come down. People will reward the Conservative Party.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
The Independent

87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
The Independent

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged...
The Independent

Parole Board due to release serial rapist despite opposition from Dominic Raab

A serial rapist who targeted young mothers is due to be released from jail despite an appeal from the justice secretary.The Parole Board has rejected an application from Dominic Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, to cancel the scheduled release of repeat offender Andrew Barlow.But the decision may be challenged through an appeal to the High Court.Barlow, 66, from Bolton in Lancashire, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and a range of other offences committed in the 1980s.The convict, formerly called Andrew Longmire, was found...
The Independent

Man caught in Windsor Castle grounds with crossbow admits trying to harm Queen

A man has admitted trying to harm the Queen after being caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow.Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act, during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.The most serious charge under Section Two of the Treason Act said that “on December 25 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, or to...
The Independent

Failed asylum seeker detained in hospital following ‘dreadful’ village murder

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on January 5 last year, the Iranian national strangled Mrs Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’ after ex-British PM scorns GOP for being ‘scared’ of Fox host

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at former British prime minister Boris Johnson and called him a “coward” for not coming on his show.On Thursday, Carlson said on his show that Mr Johnson had been invited to come as a guest to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.Carlson referred to Mr Johnson’s statement earlier in the day when he said “cowards” in Washington were afraid of appearing on the show.“Yet he never mentioned he was one of them,” said Carlson.“We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Boris Johnson backs tax cuts to boost economic growth

Boris Johnson has thrown his weight behind calls for tax cuts to kickstart growth and boost the Tories’ chances of winning the next general election.The former prime minister said he had “no doubt” the Government would start to get the tax burden down “when the time comes” and would reap the reward at the ballot box.Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been resisting demands from some Tory MPs to cut taxes in next month’s Budget, insisting they have to get inflation down first.I have no doubt that when the time comes, the Government will make sure that they start...
The Independent

Punk icon Lydon fails in bid to play Eurovision Song Contest

Punk icon John Lydon has failed in his attempt to become Ireland’s entry for the pop music competition the Eurovision Song Contest.The former Sex Pistols frontman entered the song “Hawaii” with his post-punk band Public Image Ltd. in the national runoff for May’s continent-wide contest.Jurors and viewers of a televised final on Friday chose the song “We Are One” by the band Wild Youth to represent Ireland at the contest in May. “Hawaii” came fourth of six finalists.The ex-punk firebrand once known as Johnny Rotten was born in London to Irish parents. He said “Hawaii” was a tribute to...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Bolsonaro defends tenure, questions Brazil election defeat

Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country's government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October's election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”He did not directly address the Jan. 8 assault on the buildings housing Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court during his appearance in Miami before a conservative group tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump.Bolsonaro had mimicked Trump’s strategy during his own 2020 reelection campaign, for months sowing doubts about the reliability of Brazil's voting machines and then filing a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Japanese prime minister's aide leaving over LGBTQ remarks

A senior aide to Japan’s prime minister is being dismissed after making discriminatory remarks about LGBTQ people.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Saturday that Masayoshi Arai, a secretary at his office, was being dismissed after Arai recently told Japanese media he did not like seeing LGBTQ people. Arai had retracted his comments and apologized on Friday.Kishida said the remarks run counter to the administration’s position on promoting diversity. “Taking strong action is inevitable,” Kishida said without providing further details, meaning Arai may leave voluntarily.Arai's remarks prompted an outburst of protest and were the latest in a string of gaffes...
The Independent

Hoggard and Bresnan withdraw as ECB racism process ‘has failed everybody’

Former England internationals Tim Bresnan and Matthew Hoggard have criticised the disciplinary process relating to the Azeem Rafiq racism investigation after withdrawing their co-operation.The case is due to be heard in public by a Cricket Discipline Commission panel at the start of next month.Both Bresnan and Hoggard face charges from the England and Wales Cricket Board but became the latest witnesses to pull out on Friday.Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have today been charged following an ECB investigation into racism and other allegations at the Club and its handling of those allegations.Read more ⬇️— England and...
The Independent

‘Complaints to Energy Ombudsman topped 100,000 last year’

Complaints from customers to the Energy Ombudsman reportedly numbered more than 100,000 last year.Incorrect billing, poor customer service and problems switching suppliers were the main issues prompting complaints, the BBC said.Three quarters of the cases heard were concluded in the customer’s favour, the broadcaster said.BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme reported that a total of 105,340 complaints were received by the ombudsman in 2022, which it said was a rise of more than 50% compared to two years previously.The ombudsman is described on its website as being approved by UK regulator Ofgem to independently handle disputes between consumers and energy...
The Independent

Deadline approaching for under-50s to get full set of coronavirus vaccines

Next week marks the last chance adults aged 49 and younger who have not yet received a full set of coronavirus vaccines can take up the offer.The NHS has said Sunday February 12 will be the last day people in this age group can attend a vaccination site for their primary doses, while hundreds of thousands of appointments will be available for booster jabs.After this date, the jabs will only be offered to people considered to be at risk of serious illness, as recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).There are 2,800 sites open across the country...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy