Merced, CA

Car crashes into Merced home just feet away from family members

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

A Merced family is feeling fortunate they were not hurt after a car came crashing into their home.

It happened Sunday when Maryann Sanchez was leaving the house with her daughter.

She said less than two minutes later, a car crashed into their home.

The car stopped just feet away from family members who were inside at the time.

Carlos Sanchez' 12-year-old son came down the stairs, not knowing what happened and stepped in glass.

The cut was so bad he had to be taken to the emergency room.

The family now has to find a temporary place to stay because the car hit part of the load-bearing structure that keeps the house standing.

"When it first happened, it was just so quick and so loud," says Carlos. "I felt stuff hit the side of me and honestly, I didn't think it could be a car coming through the house. At first, I thought it was maybe it was a shotgun blast or something,"

Although it's unknown how this crash happened, the family says they see a lot of people speeding on the street right next to their home.

The Merced Police Department has not yet commented on the cause of this crash.

