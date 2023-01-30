Broward deputies fatally shoot bank robbery suspect in Pompano Beach

Fatal BSO shooting under investigation 03:01

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and E. Atlantic Boulevard.

Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.

According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch, located at 3785 N. Federal Highway in Oakland Park, was robbed by the armed suspect shorty before 10 a.m.

The man fled from the scene but was spotted about a half-hour later by law enforcement officers who began pursuing him.

"The suspect fled and just recklessly was in and out of traffic all through out the Pompano area," Tony said.

At some point, the man's vehicle crashed into a pole, which led to the standoff with deputies.

When the man got out of the vehicle and brandished a weapon, that's when the Broward deputies responded.

"The four deputies fired and put the suspect down," Tony said.

.No other injuries were immediately reported from the incident, which led to massive traffic delays in the area.

Authorities have not said if there were other bank customers inside the branch when the hold-up occurred.

Witness video captured the moment gunfire erupted on the busy Pompano Beach street.

"I heard, 'Pop, pop, pop, pop' and then that was it," said Allen Hubbell, who was walking his dog when the mayhem occurred.

It caught many off guard.

"I was shocked (and) scared," said Ian Goncolves, who works right across from the scene of the shooting. "I didn't want no stray bullets coming our way."

Tony said three of his deputies who opened fire are on the SWAT Team while the other deputy is part of a violent crime unit known as Viper.

After being shot and wounded, Tony said the suspect fell back into the burning car before deputies pulled him out.

"Our deputies went through, put themselves at risk, extracted him out, treated his injuries," Tony said. "Part of him was also on fire at the time (and) they extinguished the fire and did the best they could to try to save his life."

When asked if detectives found a gun near the suspect's body, Tony could not say.

"We're still processing the scene," he said. "Unfortunately, when he fell back into the vehicle the entire car was engulfed. We're going to have to have our crime scene personnel methodically go through and see what we can retrieve."

The FBI was working to determine if the suspect was wanted in connection with other bank robberies.